Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against the perpetrators of an alleged insider trading scam utilizing privileged information from Coinbase. A former Coinbase manager, along with two co-conspirators, have been charged as well. The former Coinbase manager, Ishan Wahi, his brother Nikhil Wahi, and Sameer Ramani have been charged with violating the antifraud provisions of securities law. The trio is also facing a criminal indictment.

