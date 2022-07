From RoKaJo Farms to the Conway FFA, Mary Ann Keck is devoted to agriculture. MARSHFIELD, MO. – Mary Anne Keck has been an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for 21 and a half years. The last eight of those years have been spent at Conway High School, in Conway, Mo. She also taught in Carthage and Pleasant Hope. She was inspired to pursue teaching agriculture by her own FFA advisor Bill Roberts. She also credits her long family history of teachers, saying that it’s in her blood. She says that from the moment she took her first agriculture class in college, “I knew I was where I was supposed to be.”

