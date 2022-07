The disability charity Scope has called on Airbnb to take a “firmer stand” against individuals who are abusive towards disabled people, after a host on the accommodation service received “ableist” remarks from her guests.The host, known only as Jade or @ThisWorldCanBeAccessible on TikTok, posted a series of videos to the social media platform last week in which she alleged the bookers had taken issue with her disability doorbell which flashes.She claimed the group, who checked in to her Irish home at €50 a night, demanded she remove “all disability aids from my own and if not, that I leave”.Jade, who...

