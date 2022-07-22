ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins re-sign veteran forward to a 2-year deal

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKsFI_0goTmtOP00
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Read More

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year contract.

The Penguins made the official announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The new deal avoids arbitration and is worth an average annual value of $3.2 million.

The contract will kick in at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2023-24.

The former first-round draft pick tallied 11 goals and 21 assists for the Penguins last season.

His goal total was the lowest in a non-pandemic shortened season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Penguins’ GM Hextall Continues to Make Smart Decisions

As expected, July has been a very busy month for the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they managed to sign Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell to new contracts before free agency started on July 13. The team also used their first-round draft pick to select defenseman Owen Pickering on July 7.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Local entertainer dies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is remembering a local entertainer who died after a long battle with cancer. Steve Fazzini passed away Wednesday at his home in Boardman. For years, he performed at church festivals, nursing homes and private events. Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said he’s known...
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Local pizza shop moving to new location

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local pizza shop is making a move down Mahoning Avenue to a new location in Austintown. Emmanuel’s Pizza and Restaurant is moving from its location at 3212 Mahoning Avenue to Abigail’s Bakery Creations at 4930 Mahoning Avenue. That’s about two miles west of Emmanuel’s current location.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
WKBN

Report: Former Steelers’ first-round draft pick dies

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick Charles Johnson has reportedly died at the age of 50. CBS 17 in Wake Forest, North Carolina was the first to report the news, and says the cause of death is unknown. Johnson was selected No....
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Penguins#The Pittsburgh Penguins
WKBN

Baby dies hours after being dropped off at Florida day care

(NewsNation) — Grieving Florida parents are questioning how their energetic 9-month-old could have been pronounced dead just hours after being dropped off at a Florida daycare center. On Monday, little Tayvon Tomlin was reportedly found lifeless in his crib at Lincoln Marti Daycare in Homestead, Florida. Miami-Dade police told...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WKBN

Local drive-in fast food joint opening to public on Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Galley Boys” are already being cooked at Swensons in Boardman. The new restaurant is holding six pre-opening events that are by invitation only or have been pre-sold. It’s a way for the 75 workers to practice their “sprint and smile” approach, serving...
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Woman enters plea in Youngstown hammer beating

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman set to go on trial Monday for dragging another woman out of her car and beating her with a hammer instead pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of felonious assault. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of four years in prison for Jamela Chatman,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Man pleads guilty in middle of rape trial, sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man charged with the rape of a 1-year-old girl entered a guilty plea Tuesday in the middle of his trial. Ronald Paris, 28, of Roy Street, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a first-degree felony charge of rape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Youngstown man booked in jail for 5th time this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested early Wednesday on an assault charge was booked into the Mahoning County jail for the fifth time this month. Marquis Cambridge, 28, of Brentwood Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor assault charge in municipal court. Cambridge was arrested...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Man arrested after stabbing on North Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County jail after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon on the North Side. Devin Nash, 28, of Meadowbrook Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He was arrested about 4:10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Illinois Avenue after police were called there for a fight.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Campbell woman says during sentencing she can’t remember abusing child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Carissa Chacon admits to hitting her 4-year-old daughter with a cord, but she doesn’t remember it. Chacon, 31, of Campbell, was being sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangering charges. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charges for beating her 4-year-old daughter in June 2021 with a cord.
CAMPBELL, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy