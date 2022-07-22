ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Postal worker killed in Mississippi when suspect in police chase strikes his mail truck

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0goTmsVg00

A U.S. Postal Service worker was killed in Jackson Thursday after a suspect involved in a police chase crashed into his truck.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said the mail carrier died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The chase involved Pearl police and ended in south Jackson, law enforcement officials said. A witness told WAPT-TV that a car chased by police struck the postal truck. The collision caused the truck to tip over.

Stewart said the mail carrier appears to have suffered blunt-force head trauma after being ejected from the truck.

The driver of the car was taken into custody, WLBT-TV reported.

A city spokesperson said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Pearl police are expected to release information about the incident later Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Jackson residents react to fatal accident that killed postal worker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two days since 32-year-old Brad Pennington was killed while delivering mail in Jackson. Pearl police chased the suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Andrews, from I-20 Westbound into the Capital City for speeding. The chase ended at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives when the suspect’s car crashed into Pennington’s mail truck.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County inmate accused of stabbing guard in neck

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County jail correctional officer was stabbed in the neck allegedly by a capital murder inmate. The Yazoo Herald reported an altercation broke out between inmate Alonzo Alexander and a female correctional officer. A male correctional officer became involved, reportedly to protect the female officer. The male officer was […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Pearl, MS
City
Stewart, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pearl, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘We’re dealing with a wall of lies and a code of silence.’ Police searching for clues in 10-day-old homicide investigation.

Police say they have few clues as the investigation of the shooting death of a 20-year-old Mississippi man continues. Jerrivonte Harris was found unresponsive on the floor of a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road on Tuesday, July 12, when officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office as the result of a gunshot wound.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Vicksburg Post

USPS worker killed in Jackson identified as Vicksburg native

JACKSON — A U.S. Postal Service worker was killed in Jackson Thursday after a suspect involved in a police chase crashed into his truck. The mail carrier was later identified as Brad Pennington, a Vicksburg native. Pennington was a 2008 graduate of Porters Chapel Academy, according to a Facebook post made by the school asking for prayers.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Postal Worker#Mail Truck#U S Postal Service#Wapt Tv#Wlbt Tv
breezynews.com

Update: Stolen truck found

— 10:00 am – Local authorities are searching for a stolen truck. The vehicle is a dark red/maroon 2001 Ford F250 EXL extended cab with a Conserving Wildlife tag. It was reportedly stolen from a dealership in Durant. Anyone with information is asked to call your local sheriff’s department....
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder of former Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with capital murder following the shooting death of a former Jackson police officer on Thursday, July 21. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said former officer Devin Fallo, 29, of Pearl, was found fatally shot inside a Ford F-150 truck at 1229 Bailey Avenue. Shortly after, […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

Two killed after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 55. According to Assistant Police Joseph Wade, a woman was driving southbound while she was in the northbound lanes of I-55. The crash happened about one mile north of Byram. Wade said the female driver was killed […]
JACKSON, MS
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for possession of crack cocaine following a traffic stop in Vicksburg on July 21. Vicksburg Police Department says investigators from the Narcotics Division found 41-year-old Lance Maniel to be in possession of 1.79 grams of crack cocaine. Maniel will appear before Judge...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

1 killed, another injured in shooting at Canton apartment complex

One person is dead and another injured after police say they were shot while sitting in their car in Canton. Canton police Chief Otha Brown says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Canton Estates apartments. Police say the man and woman were ambushed and believe they were shot by multiple suspects.
CANTON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy