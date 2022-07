07.21.2022 | 2:00 AM | PHOENIX – A Phoenix Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white Ford Escape near 51st Avenue and Indian school Road around 2:00 AM Thursday morning. The suspect failed to yield to the officer and fled Eastbound on Indian School Road. The officer called for assistance from the Phoenix Police air unit who was overhead a short time later. A tactical surveillance operation was initiated and ground units fell back to a safe distance as the air unit tracked the suspect from above. A Phoenix Police K9 unit equipped with a Grappler Police Bumper was able to bring the vehicle to a stop with a with a successful Grappler deployment outside of Maryvale Hospital near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. A female driver was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and detained. The suspect was then escorted into the hospital by officers to be treated for a head injury sustained prior to fleeing from officers.

