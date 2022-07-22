ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

10 Best Movies Made in Chicago (and Where to Stream Them)

By Ronald Meyer
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s the architecturally eclectic skyline, walks along the river, the ‘96 Bulls roster, or hot dogs topped with pickles, there’s just something singularly wonderful about Chicago. Famously called the Windy City for its boastfulness rather than any meteorological features which modulate wind velocity, Chicago is home to films its urbanites...

collider.com

94.3 Lite FM

50 Years Ago: Styx Forms

In July 1972, music began flowing from a new Chicago band named after the river Styx. The quintet introduced itself to the world with "Best Thing," a love song inspired by guitarist James "J.Y." Young's wife, Susan. It was the lone single from their self-titled first LP, which followed in August 1972 — a relatively inauspicious debut (neither the single nor the album charted) for a band that would score its first hit, "Lady," just two years later. Toward the end of the decade, Styx was one of the world's biggest-selling groups.
CHICAGO, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

20 photos of Chicago in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
wgnradio.com

Bobby Flay beaten by Chicago chef

Chef Amanda Salas took him down with her beef stroganoff. When Chicago Chef Amanda Salas advanced to a showdown with famed chef Bobby Flay on his Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay,” she chose beef stroganoff as her weapon. And after each chef prepared their versions of the dish, a three-judge panel, doing a blind taste test chose Amanda’s. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the experience, and about her career as a Chicago chef, which includes a dozen years at the Rockit Bar and Grill and the Rockit Burger Bar in River North. Currently, she is culinary director for Edie’s All Day Cafe on north Wells Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: July 22-24

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. Support independent, Chicago-based artists and creators at the annual summer Market for Makers, where you can sample local food; peruse art, home goods and fashion; and mingle with friends –– all inside the gorgeous and historic Artifact Events center. July 23–24. marketsformakers.com.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pritzker, Lightfoot are record holders

Governor JB Pritzker has so much money he can pretty much do whatever he wants, including helping to elect the Republican he preferred to run against in November. There is absolutely no doubt that Pritzker, either directly or indirectly, used money to slam all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates in the past June 28 Republican Primary, orchestrating the nomination of the person he felt would be his weakest opponent, Darren Bailey.
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Suburban Chicago Bakery’s Drag Show Attracts Anti-LGBTQ Harassment

A far suburban bakery, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, plans to hold a family-friendly drag show this weekend which is expected to draw crowds of protesters and counter-protesters. Over the last few weeks, the owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills has received both in-person and online threats to her business, according to local police.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Like Books? Stop By the Largest Discount Bookstore in Illinois

You if or someone you know loves to read then you are going to love this three-level discount book store with over 800,000 books for sale. Yup, OVER 800,000 books I mean looking at the photos you can spend all day in this discount book store. You can even take the train to visit the store since it's in Chicago. The store is located at 1564 N Milwaukee Ave in Chicago and really is something you have to see to believe. Myopic Books is the name of the store and has everything from fiction to non-fiction, science, religion and everything in ebterrn.
CHICAGO, IL
thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rare, decades-old ‘ghost signs’ revealed on Lakeview building facing demolition

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rare, Decades-Old ‘Ghost Signs’ Revealed On Lakeview Building Facing Demolition: The siding on a wooden two-flat dating back to the 1890s was taken down recently, revealing well-preserved walls of advertisements for Shell Oil and Wonder Bread’s predecessor that might date back to the ’50s.
CHICAGO, IL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Chicago in 2022

Chicago is a fantastic place to eat out because of the vast array of restaurants serving cuisines from across the globe. An increasingly popular option is sushi restaurants, as more people than ever fall in love with the cooking style, ingredients, and flavors of Japanese cuisine. Finally, where can you get the best sushi in Chicago if you are eating out in the city? There is something for everyone, regardless of whether you prefer a casual sushi restaurant or a fine dining sushi restaurant. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Chicago in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
MATC Times

STUDIO Chicago Loop Across from The Bean

September 1st AVAILABILITYNewly remodeled studio 1/2 block from Michigan Avenue. 24 hour doorman, security, secured entrance. Located at Pittsfield Apartments in the Art Deco Pittsfield Building between Michigan Avenue and Wabash. L train at corner of Wabash/Washington with 5 lines, Blue Line one block away at Block 37. Apartments located on floors 13-20 in the Pittsfield Building. Minimum 6 month lease term. $350 move in fee, $95 application fee. No security deposit. Small dogs and cats welcome. Dogs $250 deposit, $25 monthly pet rent. Cats $150 deposit, $15 monthly pet rent. Check us out on FB and IG, Pittsfield ApartmentsAll inclusive utility bundle includes internet, central heat & A/C, electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, monthly utility bundle fee of $125. Laundry located on every floor, operated with an app. Contact Candice Wells at Marc Realty, 55 E Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 312.884.5452, cwells@marcrealty.com.
CHICAGO, IL

