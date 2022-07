In May 2021, we wrote about the transformation underway in south downtown along Division Avenue, with zoning changing from industrial to high-intensity residential mixed-use. Now, as first reported in Growth Spotter, plans have been announced for one of the first big developments on a 5.7-acre plot at 415 W. Kaley St., which is across the street from the future National Pulse Memorial. Baker Barrios Architects has submitted two similar proposals to the Orlando Municipal Planning Board for review. One is for a seven-story mixed-use residential building while the other is for nine stories.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO