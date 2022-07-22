ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

By EDDIE PELLS
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UeV8_0goTjTkG00
Noah Lyles, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 200-meter semifinal run at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles led wire to wire and routed the field in the 200 meters Thursday in 19.31 seconds, the third-fastest time ever, to lead America's second sprint sweep at the world championships.

Lyles blew away U.S. teammates Kenny Bednarek by 0.46 seconds, with 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton finishing third.

When the winner saw the names of his American teammates pop up behind his, he slammed his hands on the ground, ripped off his jersey and grabbed the gold medal from the awaiting presenter.

His victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second-fastest time in history, to beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Only defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who won bronze, prevented a back-to-back Jamaican sweep.

While the Jamaican medalists were the same as four nights ago, the Americans put a completely different trio on the stand. Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell dominated the 100 meters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9w6X_0goTjTkG00

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America’s record 33rd medal of the meet. It was the 13th gold for the U.S., one short of the all-time mark.
EUGENE, OR
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy