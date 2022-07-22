ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

10 players whose trade stock is rising

MLB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars put on a show in Los Angeles this week, but with the Midsummer Classic behind us, all eyes are focused squarely on Aug. 2 -- the date of this year’s Trade Deadline. Season-long performances will dictate the value of potential acquisitions, as will players’ career track...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Saturday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rosario will take a break after Adam Duvall was announced as Atlanta's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 68 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 2.9% barrel rate and a .209...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Astros start fast, batter Ray for 3-game sweep of Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. “We played good ball,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “We held on a couple games, but our bullpen came through. Guys were operating on fumes, but they found some energy to win the game.”
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Friday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Haggerty is being replaced in right field by Kyle Lewis versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. In 57 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .302 batting average with an .823 OPS, 2 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2022

The winds blew strong through Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, with the threat of a thunderstorm looming. And so the ceremony on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center celebrating the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 was slightly truncated, with the typical video tributes cut so that the speeches could be completed without being interrupted by rain.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Esteury Ruiz versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 352 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .190 batting average with a .627 OPS, 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Mahle earns quality start ahead of Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI -- Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle's return from the injured list on Sunday vs. the Cardinals had multiple scouts in attendance among the 18,813 fans at Great American Ball Park. As the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline looms, Mahle likely gave interested clubs plenty to think about during a 6-3 victory that gave Cincinnati its third straight three-game series win.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez starting Sunday

The Chicago Cubs listed Nelson Velazquez as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Velazquez will bat ninth and handle left field in Sunday's game while Ian Happ drops to designated hitter, Patrick Wisdom takes over at third base, David Bote slides to second base, Christopher Morel steps up into centerfield, and Rafael Ortega sits.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

5 things Phillies need to do to make postseason

This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies swept the Marlins last weekend, then scattered for the All-Star break. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Friday that he believes they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Arias
MLB

Swept by Cubs, Phils seek path to jump-starting bats

PHILADELPHIA -- Nothing has changed. The Phillies should be buyers before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. Ironically, they could be buying from the Cubs. Chicago is way out of the playoff hunt with the fifth-worst record in the Majors (38-57), so it would not be a surprise to see the Phillies take a run at a few Cubs players, including relief pitchers David Robertson and Mychal Givens, starting pitcher Drew Smyly and outfielder/infielder Ian Happ. But the Cubs just swept the Phils in a three-game series coming out of the All-Star break, including Sunday’s 4-3 Chicago victory at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Bieber's rust 'not an excuse' for tough outing

CHICAGO -- It’s been 12 days since Shane Bieber made his last start. And while that type of break can be beneficial in the long run to help keep his arm as healthy as possible, we saw on Sunday the types of risks that come along with it. Bieber...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Decision still a mystery as Sanó deadline looms

DETROIT -- Twins fans, the end of an era may well be upon us. Or maybe not? Either way, Miguel Sanó appears to have done enough lately to make the looming decision on his future as difficult as possible for Minnesota. The club has until Tuesday to announce his fate, and because word was expected to come down on Sunday prior to the Twins’ 9-1 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park, the extra 48 hours only adds an air of mystery to the mix.
MLB
numberfire.com

Brian Serven sitting Sunday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Serven is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 101 plate appearances this season, Serven has a .231 batting average with a .681 OPS,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Blue Jays#Rhp#Rockies Bard#Marlins#Giants#White Sox
MLB

Pitching, rookie duo drive Cubs to first sweep of '22

PHILADELPHIA -- Though it may not be enough to prevent the front office from shaking things up ahead of next week's Trade Deadline, the Cubs couldn't have asked for a better start to the season's second half. Chicago turned in a third consecutive all-around effort on Sunday, completing its first...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel not in lineup Saturday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Schwindel is being replaced at designated hitter by Patrick Wisdom versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. In 263 plate appearances this season, Schwindel has a .237 batting average with a .661 OPS, 22 runs and...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Miñoso's long, impactful journey to Cooperstown

Minnie Miñoso always was a Hall of Fame person and a Hall of Fame gregarious character, as anyone who knew him for even the shortest amount of time would attest. But now he has the official Hall of Fame distinction to match as an iconic baseball player. Miñoso was...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
MLB

Tigers' defense flashy, but beaten by mistakes

DETROIT -- Akil Baddoo made the leaping grab look almost effortless, his jump and reach over Comerica Park’s left-field fence smooth and easy in taking a home run away from Carlos Correa on Saturday. Baddoo’s reaction to the defensive gem was equally subdued. Part of that stemmed from...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Woodruff, Renfroe help Brewers beat Rockies 9-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Saturday night. Woodruff (8-3) improved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts since coming off the injured list June 27. He had a right ankle sprain and Raynaud’s Syndrome, which affected his pitching fingers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Two Vandy aces on staff? Rangers look forward to it

This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry's Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rangers manager Chris Woodward can’t quite help himself from imagining the Rangers’ rotation in 2024. You can almost picture it, former Vanderbilt aces, reunited in Arlington, Texas, on a squad finally back in contention for the first time in almost a decade.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tim Locastro optioned to Triple-A by Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In light of a potential season-ending injury to reliever Michael King, the Yankees are opting to bolster the bullpen. As such, they'll roll with a 4-man bench, and Locastro is headed to Triple-A as a result. In 28...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo out of Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup against Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Diego Castillo is not starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Castillo will sit on the bench after Kevin Newman was shifted to second base and Oneil Cruz was positioned at shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 170 batted balls this season, Castillo has accounted for...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy