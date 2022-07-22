Judge sets bond at $10K for man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver

A grieving mother slammed a Texas grand jury after it declined to charge the man who accidentally shot and killed her daughter as he was attempting to target a robber. Gwen Alvarez spoke to the press after jurors in Harris County chose not to charge Tony Earls, 41, for the 15 February killing of nine-year-old Arlene Alvarez. “It was proven [that the suspect] never jumped into our vehicle, so I don’t understand [Mr Earls’s] innocence. He gets to see the light my daughter doesn’t, my daughter is still dug down underground”, Ms Alvarez said on Tuesday. “He knew what...
