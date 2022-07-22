Judge sets bond at $10K for man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver

A man has been arrested after a severed head was left on the steps of a court in Germany.Eyewitnesses called police early on Tuesday evening after spotting the man placing the body part outside the main entrance to Bonn district court.German police said a body they believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred metres away near the Rhine River. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Bonn, was arrested after being found near the court building.Police said the detained man is known to officers, particularly for narcotics crime.The victim has not yet been identified but...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO