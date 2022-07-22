ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge sets bond at $10K for man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man faced a judge Thursday morning after he...

local12.com

NBC News

Ohio man arrested for raping, impregnating 10-year-old girl

A 27-year-old Ohio man confessed to raping 10-year-old girl. Gershon Fuentes is under arrest and being charged with the rape of a child under the age of 13. The 10-year-old had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion since her home state of Ohio has a new ban on the procedure after six weeks. July 13, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Oxygen

Man Accused Of Killing Mother At Sea To Inherit Her Millions Seeks Pre-Trial Release

The Vermont man awaiting trial for his mother’s high seas murder hopes to be released from federal custody. Nathan Carman, 28, is accused of killing his mother “on the high seas” in 2016 in what prosecutors say was a diabolical plot to inherit millions. He has been in jail since his arrest but, on Wednesday, Carman’s attorneys filed a motion seeking the defendant’s freedom between now and the upcoming trial, according to the Associated Press.
VERNON, VT
The Independent

Grieving mother attacks decision not to charge man who shot and killed her nine-year-old daughter

A grieving mother slammed a Texas grand jury after it declined to charge the man who accidentally shot and killed her daughter as he was attempting to target a robber. Gwen Alvarez spoke to the press after jurors in Harris County chose not to charge Tony Earls, 41, for the 15 February killing of nine-year-old Arlene Alvarez. “It was proven [that the suspect] never jumped into our vehicle, so I don’t understand [Mr Earls’s] innocence. He gets to see the light my daughter doesn’t, my daughter is still dug down underground”, Ms Alvarez said on Tuesday. “He knew what...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Man leaves severed head on steps of court building after body dumped near river

A man has been arrested after a severed head was left on the steps of a court in Germany.Eyewitnesses called police early on Tuesday evening after spotting the man placing the body part outside the main entrance to Bonn district court.German police said a body they believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred metres away near the Rhine River. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Bonn, was arrested after being found near the court building.Police said the detained man is known to officers, particularly for narcotics crime.The victim has not yet been identified but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jayland Walker: Autopsy shows black man 'shot or grazed' 46 times

A 25-year-old black man killed by Ohio police last month had 46 gunshot wounds or graze injuries on his body, an autopsy report has found. The medical examiner said it was impossible to know which bullet killed Jayland Walker, or how many shots were fired in total. The report comes...
AKRON, OH

