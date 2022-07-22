ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game

By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:

04-18-22-25-28

