ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Sergeant Bluff officials prepare for a safe RAGBRAI

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNhpR_0goTh7jB00

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in more than 10 years, RABGRAI begins in Sergeant Bluff.

Community members said that this is a great opportunity to show off Siouxland to thousands of visitors.

Sergeant Bluff hosted RAGBRAI back in 2006. Ron Hanson helped organize the event that year. He said the community is excited to welcome the riders back this summer.

“We didn’t have it until 2006 and the community loved it then,” Hanson said. “So, it’s just a great feeling to have that come here so we can show our town off, show the pride that we have here, the great citizens that live here.”

A riders guide to 2022 RAGBRAI

The city has various events planned such as live music and a beer garden but safety is the first priority.

Anthony Gaul is the Fire Chief of Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue. He said the fire department has an outdoor warning system that is meant to alert people who are outside in case severe weather suddenly approaches.

Gaul said fire crews are prepared to send severe weather warnings if necessary.

“The plan is, right now, as we follow the same as Sioux City, if a tornado or winds of 70 miles an hour or greater are predicted, we will set off the outdoor warning system,” Gaul said.

Gaul said campsites for riders are clearly marked and the city’s lightning prediction system should warn riders about 15 minutes before lightning strikes. He advises riders to download a 911 app on their phones and bring water and a flashlight with them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed East

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City bike trail maps get first update since 2017

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Maps for the Sioux City Metropolitan bike trail system have been updated for the first time in five years. According to a press release from the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), maps of the Sioux City Metropolitan bike trail system were last updated in 2017.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Government
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community sees last residents transferred out

SIOUX CITY — There are no longer any residents living in the Touchstone Healthcare Community facilities at 1800 Indian Hills Drive. According to Stefanie Bond, a communications director for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, the last occupant was moved out of Touchstone on Thursday as Accura HealthCare oversaw the process.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Ragbrai#Siouxland
siouxlandnews.com

RAGBRAI organizers preparing for severe weather and 30k riders

SGT. BLUFF, Iowa — RAGBRAI is one of the biggest events in Iowa each year and taking place in the middle of summer runs the risk of one thing, severe weather. And with severe storms slated to pass through northwest Iowa Saturday, RAGBRAI organizers are making sure riders are prepared.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Chaos For A Cure Is Friday Night, Saturday In Sanborn

Sanborn, Iowa — Sanborn is the destination for trucks this weekend — for a fun fundraiser to help a cancer center in Sioux City. Commercial Chaos for a Cure is now part of Railroad Days in Sanborn, and it’s been going for a while. One of the organizers, Paul Schelling tells us about it.
SANBORN, IA
KLEM

Thursday News – July 21, 2022

The Pond Improvement Project continues at Hillview Recreation Area just west of Hinton. Plymouth County County Engineer Tom Rohe says dredging is underway…….. Rohe says no recreational activities, including fishing and swimming, are allowed in or near the pond while this project is under way. He says that the dredging should improve the water quality.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy