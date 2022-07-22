ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks mixed as traders eye weak data, euro drops

By MOHD RASFAN
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yL0d5_0goTfcJP00
Asian markets are on course to end a rollercoaster week on a positive note /AFP

Equity markets in Asia and Europe were mixed Friday as traders struggled to track another Wall Street rally, with below-par US data easing expectations for a sharper pace of interest rate hikes but adding to recession worries.

The euro gave back most of the gains enjoyed after the European Central Bank ramped up borrowing costs more than forecast, with energy concerns and Italian political turmoil fuelling worries of a recession in the currency union.

Investors have had a rollercoaster week as they try to gauge the outlook with earnings so far relatively positive but economic data mixed and geopolitical events clouding sentiment.

All three main indexes in New York enjoyed strong days thanks to a bump in tech firms, while another bigger-than-expected rise in US jobless claims indicated that higher Federal Reserve rates and a spike in inflation could be kicking in.

The reading -- along with a big miss on the closely watched Philadelphia Fed business survey -- could allow the central bank to pull back from its campaign of monetary tightening sooner, giving some relief to the world's top economy.

The figures also suggested, however, that recessionary threats were rising and showed that the Fed has a tough task of doing enough to bring inflation down from four-decade highs while also nurturing fragile growth.

Analyst Tapas Strickland said July data was considered volatile owing to seasonal adjustments, but that the higher jobless claims were "consistent with growing anecdotes of hiring freezes and layoffs at several multinational companies" such as Google, Apple and Microsoft.

"A loosening labour market is being sought after by the Fed to put downward pressure on inflation, but with inflation remaining high we shouldn't expect any pivot from the Fed," he added.

Tech firms had enjoyed a broadly positive reporting season, he said, but for those in the "non-tech and non-financial sectors guidance has been weak on the outlook and consistent with a slowing economy".

Asian markets started brightly but lost some of their lustre as the day wore on.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta all posted gains but were off their highs, while Sydney was flat, and Shanghai, Wellington and Seoul edged down.

London, Frankfurt and Paris fluctuated in early trade.

OANDA's Jeffrey Halley warned the Fed's meeting next week was a major event on the calendar.

"The statement will be crucial and, depending on how it plays out, could stop what I consider a bear market rally, in its tracks," he said in a note.

"Inflation remains and will remain stubbornly high, geopolitical risk abounds, growth is slowing around the world, and recession risks are rising. I canât see how that is a productive environment for equities, and thatâs before the rest of big-tech reports quarterly earnings."

The euro dropped after enjoying a bounce Thursday in response to the ECB's decision to lift rates by 50 basis points, double what was expected, in a bid to rein in runaway inflation.

The move brings an end to the bank's eight-year-old negative interest rate policy and is more in line with its global peers, particularly the hawkish Fed.

However, the single currency -- which has recovered after hitting dollar parity last week -- suffered fresh selling Friday as a fresh batch of figures showed eurozone economic activity contracted in July.

It will face further pressure with US borrowing costs likely to jump again after the Fed's meeting next week.

Fresh political upheaval in Italy -- with the downfall of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government -- will provide another headache for the ECB, which also has to contend with the constant threat of an energy crisis.

While Russia on Thursday resumed gas flows to Europe after a 10-day maintenance shutdown, leaders fear Vladimir Putin could at any time switch off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in retaliation for sanctions on Moscow related to the invasion of Ukraine.

- Key figures at around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 27,914.66 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 20,609.14 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,269.97 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,271.85

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0150 from $1.0232 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1925 from $1.2002

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.99 pence from 85.22 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 137.61 yen from 137.34 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $95.97 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $103.46 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 32,036.90 (close)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Asian#The European Central Bank#Italian#Philadelphia Fed#Seasona
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
AFP

Thaw and redraw: melting glacier moves Italian-Swiss border

Way up in the snowy Alps, the border between Switzerland and Italy has shifted due to a melting glacier, putting the location of an Italian mountain lodge in dispute. But now two-thirds of the lodge, including most of the beds and the restaurant, is technically perched in southern Switzerland.
EUROPE
AFP

As Pelosi eyes Taiwan trip, US anxious on China red lines

A potential visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stirring alarm in President Joe Biden's administration which fears the trip may cross red lines for China -- and that there is no exit path. Biden was open last week about concerns, saying the US military opposed travel by Pelosi, a fellow Democrat who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
AFP

Fed poised to attack inflation with another interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another big interest rate increase on Wednesday, the fourth this year, in its ongoing battle to tamp down price pressures that have been squeezing American families. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to announce another three-quarter-point increase in the benchmark borrowing rate at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting at 1800 GMT. From zero at the start of the year, the Fed has raised the policy lending rate to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent, which has pushed mortgage rates higher and slowed housing sales for five straight months.
BUSINESS
AFP

Japan executes man over 2008 stabbing rampage

Japan on Tuesday executed a man convicted of killing seven people in a truck ramming and stabbing rampage in Tokyo's popular Akihabara electronics district in 2008, the justice ministry said. Kato went on the rampage on June 8, 2008, telling police: "I came to Akihabara to kill people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Military aircraft drive US goods orders higher in June

An eye-popping surge in new orders for US military aircraft in June drove a surprise increase in demand for big-ticket manufactured goods, according to government data released Wednesday. Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon, called it "very encouraging news from the business side," saying "orders were still growing strongly" for goods outside the defense aircraft sector.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

High-level US delegation heads to Solomons to mark WWII amid China moves

A high-level US delegation will travel to the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Guadalcanal, months after the country signed a controversial security pact with China, the State Department announced Monday. The Solomons in April signed a secretive security deal with China, defying warnings voiced by the United States and Australia which fear that a rising Beijing will exert its military clout farther into the Pacific.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

US economy likely grew modestly, if at all, last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — After going backward from January through March, the U.S. economy probably didn’t do much better in the spring. On Thursday morning, the government will reveal just how weak economic growth was in the April-June quarter — and perhaps offer clues about whether the United States may be approaching a recession.
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese astronauts set up new lab on space station

Astronauts entered the new lab module of China's space station for the first time Monday, in a major step towards completing the orbital outpost by the end of the year. Next year, China is also planning to launch a space telescope with a field of view 350 times that of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Brazil NGOs urge US to recognize election winner quickly

Brazilian non-governmental groups on Tuesday met US policymakers to urge a swift recognition of the winner in October 2 elections as President Jair Bolsonaro tries to cast doubt on the voting system. A delegation of 19 civil society groups held talks at the State Department and with members of Congress, saying they warned of threats to democracy by the far-right incumbent president.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

73K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy