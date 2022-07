CNN — US Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, narrowly escaped harm Thursday night after he was attacked onstage at a campaign event. Zeldin was delivering a speech in Fairport, New York, when a man climbed on stage "and attempted to stab" Zeldin, a statement from the campaign said. The GOP lawmaker "grabbed the attacker's wrist to stop him until several others assisted in taking the attacker down to the ground," according to the statement.

FAIRPORT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO