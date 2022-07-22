ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

2022 SWAC Football Media Day

rocketcitynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish on Thursday during SWAC Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Birmingham. The Preseason All-SWAC teams, Individual Winners, and Predicted Order of Finish was voted on by the league’s head...

famuathletics.com

Rattlers Tabbed to Play on ESPN Network Five Times in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M Football prepares for their second season in the SWAC and today announced that the Rattlers will play on an ESPN Network for three additional games as they were previously announced to play North Carolina on the ACC Network and Jackson State on ESPN2. The Rattlers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gojsutigers.com

Watch JSU Interview At SWAC Football Media Day

Coach Prime Deion Sanders, QB Shedeur Sanders, and CB/WR Travis Hunter spoke represented Jackson State University at the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Media Day Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. Click to see their comments with ESPN's Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker. (Move your cursor to about the one hour, 54...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty ‘likes the situation’ he is walking into

Alabama football’s newest kicker commit, Conor Talty had no idea playing football at the University of Alabama was a possibility for him a month ago. The St. Rita High School rising senior had his mind set on the end of his recruitment in June. He had camped and visited a couple of programs not named Alabama, and the Crimson Tide were not on his mind until he got a call from kicker specialist, Chris Sailer on June. 23.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

The World Games by the numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 are over in Birmingham, but city leaders said the impact will be felt for a long time. According to The World Games stats, during the July 7-17, 2022 event:. We saw 3,459 athletes from 99 nations compete. We witnessed outstanding performances in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: All bets are off for Birmingham

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. This is the article I always wished to write, but didn’t know if it would ever be possible. ComebackTown began publishing in February, 2012 with the sole purpose to begin a discussion about how to revitalize a struggling Birmingham. That’s why it was titled ‘ComebackTown.’
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Divine House Of Soul and Chef Evanuel Serving It Up for Alabama

Calhoun County, AL – Warning – looking at the food prepared by Divine House Of Soul may make you hungry and that is what Chef Evanuel is hoping for. Chef Evanuel aka Brandin Blakely graduated from culinary arts school at Jefferson State Community College in 2020. He actually started his business as soon as he got to Jefferson State in 2018. One of the first jobs he had was cooking was at Waffle House around 2010. At the time he acknowledges he was struggling with a alcohol and drug addiction. Even though at the time he was struggling with addiction he knew cooking was for him. “To me cooking is one of the most powerful things in the world. When I cook I do it for something and I have to opportunity to control the way a person acts, thinks, and feel through the happiness of food. I’m given the opportunity to turn your bad day into a great day or a good day into a awesome day just by providing a wonderful meal.” While going to school he was also in a drug and alcohol rehab called Fresh Start Ministries in Lincoln Alabama. He was the first client that the rehab owner let attend college. Not only did he let Brandin attend college, he let Brandin start his private chef and catering business.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The 8th Annual Alabama Music Awards To Be Held On Sunday, July 24, 2022 @ Bessemer Civic Center

The Alabama Music Awards (AMAs) is a celebration that showcases Alabama’s musical talent. The audience will get to enjoy LIVE performances, RED CARPET interviews, HONOREE presentations and more! A&R from well-known record labels, management companies, and various media outlets will be present at this awesome event! The opportunities and exposure for artists will be in great multitude! In addition, the audience will get to indulge in the hard work and accomplishments of these talented and unique artists.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Storm damage reports in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Deadly storms badly damaged some parts of central Alabama on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. In Birmingham, police said two children died and others were trapped inside a home on Tenth Ave. W. after a tree fell on the roof. One woman and another child were taken to the hospital with injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

