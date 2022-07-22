West Allis police make arrest in killing of Navy sailor

A man in Milwaukee has been charged in connection to 2 homicides that happened last weekend just 30 minutes apart from each other. 61-year-old Allen Grant is facing a total 6 charges including 2 counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the July 8 incidents. The first shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 65th and Carmen. Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument. Almost 30 minutes later Grant shot and killed a 66-year-old woman near 44th and Meinecke, according to the criminal complaint.

