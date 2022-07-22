ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

West Allis police make arrest in killing of Navy sailor

WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police announced they've made an arrest in...

www.wisn.com

WISN

5-year-old girl shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a 5-year-old girl was shot near 49th and Meinecke Sunday morning. Police could not confirm the little girl's condition at this moment or what lead up to the shooting. MPD has not said if anyone is in custody or if they have any suspects...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 2 officers injured

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police were involved in a pursuit and crash overnight. It started near 60th and National. An officer tried to stop a car for running a red light. When the car did not stop for the officer, the chase ensued. Officers successfully deployed stop sticks,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls liquor theft; suspect sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of taking over $1,100 worth of liquor from the M & P Petroleum service station located at N48W14738 Lisbon Road on Saturday, July 23. The suspect is described as a Black male who...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Good Hope murder; Milwaukee men sentenced in 2018 crime

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have been sentenced to a combined 55 years in prison for a 2018 murder on the city's north side. Niyoktron Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to his murder charge in August 2019. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison while already serving time for another shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Report: 2nd drowning on Lac La Belle in 4 days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Western Lakes Fire District reported an "active drowning incident" on Lac La Belle Sunday evening. The district posted that message on Facebook just before 5 p.m. There was no further information. This would be the second drowning on Lac La Belle in four days. On...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man already accused of shooting now also facing Regency Mall armed robber charge, with 2 others | Crime and Courts

RACINE — A Racine man accused of attempted homicide charges is also facing armed robbery charges, along with two others. Jamauel A. Ford, 23, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, and Jerome M. Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, were charged with a felony count of attempted robbery with use of force and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

Man charged for killing the mother of his kids in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police arrested a suspect they say is connected to the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in West Allis on Monday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Ninoshka M. Maestre Lozada. Court records identify the suspect as 25-year-old Wilson...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

2 men killed in Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed two people early Friday morning. It happened near W. Fond Du Lac Avenue and W. Congress Street around 12:45 a.m. The victims were a 37-year-old Wauwatosa man and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man. The circumstance leading up to the shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Man in Milwaukee charged for killing two people last weekend

A man in Milwaukee has been charged in connection to 2 homicides that happened last weekend just 30 minutes apart from each other. 61-year-old Allen Grant is facing a total 6 charges including 2 counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the July 8 incidents. The first shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 65th and Carmen. Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument. Almost 30 minutes later Grant shot and killed a 66-year-old woman near 44th and Meinecke, according to the criminal complaint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Search underway for missing boater in Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office Dive Team are searching for a missing boater in Lake Monona. Officials say first responders were not able to immediately locate the 74-year-old Milwaukee man when he went missing at 1:00 p.m. today, on July 23. The dive team searched for...
MONONA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After fire, West Allis mobile home to be demolished

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a fire, a family returned to a West Allis home Saturday, July 23 to salvage what they could before it's demolished. "Got a bunch of guys together and sledgehammers, and they’re having a great time," said Kristen Bussey. "We have to get this trailer demoed and out."
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine drug bust, woman sentenced to year in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to a year in prison after a 2021 drug bust. Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Alexis DeGroot multiple counts – and said her son's drug selling was the initial subject of the investigation. A criminal complaint states the Racine County Metro Drug...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
TMJ4 News

Racine police officer absolutely shreds on a BMX bike

RACINE — A police officer in Racine is literally doing flips and tricks to break the stereotypes of both cops and BMXers/skateboarders. Introducing, Officer Michael Gordon. He is combining his passion for BMX and being a police officer to connect with the community in a new way. “I would...
RACINE, WI

