LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — An eight-year-old girl was injured in a tubing accident on Saturday at Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma High Patrol reported. Troopers said a boat was near Bixby Cove and pulling four people on a tube. The boat was driving in circles when the girl on the tube headbutted another child who also on the tube, in the head, troopers said.

EUFAULA, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO