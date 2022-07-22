WATCH: Full interview with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe

Baby formula crisis getting better in Mclean Co. Baby formula crisis getting better in Mclean Co. Grand slam propels USSSA Pride to 7-3 win over Vipers. Illinois driver’s license expiration date is being …. Peoria home sales drop, but still affordable. Business owners react to new parking lot in...
NORMAL, Ill. – The Rivian Automotive plant in Bloomington-Normal may have been saved from the job-cutting ax for now. A Peoria TV station reports Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says the plant will not bear the brunt of any layoffs right now. Rivian sent WMBD News an e-mail distributed to...
Jimmy’s Bar is an iconic West Peoria bar that opened its doors in 1982. I became a regular that year and up until 1993, I was in there at least a few times every month enjoying the beer, food, people and the hospitality and fun vibes provided by owner Jimmy Spears and his outstanding and friendly crew.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria area real estate market is cooling off, making for a less frantic market for buyers. The Peoria Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) reported a 15% decline in Peoria area home sales for the second quarter of 2022. “It’s a good market for sellers...
PEORIA, Ill. — (WMBD) On this episode Your Local Weather Authority talks about the 2004 Roanoke, Illinois tornado and it’s impact on the Parson’s plant and Central Illinois. Here’s an archived story from that storm. The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln has a full write...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic conventions often aren’t just a celebration of childhood nostalgia and pop culture, but a chance to share a room with people who make careers out of it. Saturday, the Peoria Civic Center hosted ‘Quad-Con,’ bringing together lovers of all things gaming, movies, TV,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Caterpillar Visitors Center is located on the Peoria Riverfront, near the Peoria Riverfront Museum. The center opened in 2012 and has welcomed visitors from every state and more than 40 countries. Inside is a whole world painted Caterpillar yellow. It’s part historical museum, part hands-on activity, and some other fun stuff. […]
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On Thursday, OSF and Illinois Cancer announced they are coming together in efforts to advance cancer care throughout the state. Preparations started last August with the groundbreaking for the OSF Healthcare Cancer Care Institute in downtown Peoria. The facility is expected to take patients...
When was the last time you went to the mall to shop? I've pretty much turned to Amazon and a lot of online stores so I can get it all delivered directly to my doorstep. I feel like shopping malls were a HUGE thing like 10 years ago. So many people would go to the mall for Black Friday deals, new game releases, and to shop at their favorite stores. Food courts used to be insanely packed with shoppers getting their meals in before beginning their shopping sprees again.
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the West Bloomington Revitalization Project’s West Fest free block party returns Saturday, from 5-9 p.m. There is a 90′s theme for this year’s block party with food, a bounce house, an inflatable obstacle course, a look at West...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on University Avenue in downtown Champaign this week in order to install amenities atop a building rooftop. University will close between Neil and Walnut Streets to allow for the installation at 9 East University. The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Where others feel fear, Connor Phares feels joy. "I like being outside," he said. "You get to enjoy the weather. It's breezy. You get a good view." He spends his days three stories up at Overlook Adventure Park, helping people let go of their fear of heights on the ropes course.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people are heading to the Heart of Illinois Fair in Peoria at the Exposition Gardens this week into the weekend. With unprecedented heat, WMBD reached out to people attending the fair to see how they were staying cool. With an average temperature of...
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s “Porch Pantry” is bare. The effort started on the porch of Charles and Kelli Martin’s West Bluff home near Ellis and Elizabeth is seeing even more activity now than they did at the start of the pandemic, leaving the shelves empty more often than not.
Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Lottery officials raised the Mega Million jackpot to $660 million on July 21 making it the ninth-highest Mega Million of all time. For nearly three months, the jackpot has been accumulating money with no winners. The odds of getting all winning numbers on your ticket are 1 to 300 million.
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are safe after the small engine plane they were piloting experienced trouble landing Thursday afternoon. Central Illinois Regional Airport Spokesperson Fran Strebing says it happened just before 1:15 PM Thursday. The plane landed and came down the runway into a safety area,...
EUREKA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The business posted a photo to Facebook of the farm’s main shed in an inferno. The Red River Farms main shed housed the owners farm shop and all of their market freezers, egg washing station, donut fryer among other things. Due to the...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Manual basketball player Creston Coleman says he’s reminded of his high school basketball playing days nearly every day. “When you meet somebody outside of Peoria, outside of the state of Illinois and you tell them you’re from Peoria. The first response you get is Manual,” Coleman said. And that’s one […]
