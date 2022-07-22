ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYVLz_0goTcUJ600

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships.

The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson.

Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America .

Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal best and championship record and added to her silver from the 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second.

Asher-Smith had already equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she came an agonising fourth in the 100m final on Sunday as Jamaica – led by Fraser-Pryce – claimed a clean sweep.

She had always said she was in better shape than her pre-championship form suggested, having lost the British 100m title to Daryll Neita in Manchester last month.

On Thursday in Eugene she started well and managed to hold off the challenge of Nigeria’s Aminatou Seyni and the USA’S Abby Steiner to seal her podium spot.

Asher-Smith said after the race: “I am so happy. The calibre of that final was insane. All those women are capable of running sub-22 and I don’t think we’ve ever been in a world final with that kind of talent.

“For me I knew that I just had to run as fast as my legs were going to carry me and really pray and hope that it was enough to get on the podium. I am so happy to have got it.

“I thought I got it but I was like let me just see it in writing, there is nothing more embarrassing than celebrating without seeing it in writing.”

Asher-Smith now runs in the 4x100m relays with the final on Saturday.

The USA’s Noah Lyles took the men’s 200m title in 19.31 seconds ahead of teammates Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Noah Lyles breaks Michael Johnson's U.S. record that stood since 1996

Noah Lyles knew he had run the best race of his life — and maybe the best 200 meters any American had ever run. He finished so far ahead of the other runners in Thursday night's final at the World Athletics Championships that after crossing the finish line, he turned to stare down his only true opponent: the clock.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Daryll Neita
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Noah Lyles
AFP

Lyles defends 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint cleansweep on Thursday, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's bid for a sprint double in the women's race. There were similar fireworks in the women's 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Jamaica#Bronze#British#Britathletics#Fraser Pryce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

US men, women get baton around, advance to 4x100 relay final

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — As he approached the finish line, anchor leg Marvin Bracy pretended the baton was a can, popped the top and took a giant gulp. Good reason for the mini-celebration — the American men got the baton around in the 4x100 relay. That hasn’t always been a guarantee. But the lineup of Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Bracy cruised into the final with the fastest qualifying time Friday night at world championships. “Just having fun,” said Bracy, whose team finished in 37.87 seconds. Now, a chance for a measure of atonement. The U.S. men had a faulty exchange at the Tokyo Games last year that kept them out of the final. That marked the 10th time since 1995 they have given away a relay at a world championship or Olympics, either due to a disqualification, a dropped baton, a doping violation or a faulty exchange.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. 4. Sifan Hassan (NED) — 30:10.56. 5. Rahel Daniel (ERI) — 30:12.15. 6. Ejgayehu Taye...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 21 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard celebrates title on Champs-Elysees after Jasper Philipsen wins sprint finish

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday as Jasper Philipsen claimed Stage 21, his second of the race, to conclude the 109th edition of the race.The Dane came out on top of a thrilling three-week duel, edging two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who played one last card on the Champs-Elysees, leading out the peloton before the sprint finish when Philipsen, of Alpecin-Deceuninck, pipped Dylan Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff to the iconic sprint finish. The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. He finished...
CYCLING
The Independent

Michael van Gerwen warns rivals to be scared after winning World Matchplay title

Michael van Gerwen warned his rivals they should be scared of what is to come as he produced his best display in years to win the World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens.The Dutchman, who has recently had wrist surgery, has had a dip in form over recent years since winning a third World Championship crown in 2019, but followed up his Premier League title win with his third crown in Blackpool after an 18-14 victory over Gerwyn Price.He won it with an average of 101, five 100-plus finishes and 15 180s – a performance that will have the rest of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Novak Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer on Team Europe at Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray will play together for the first time for Team Europe at the Laver Cup in London. Wimbledon champion Djokovic was named as the fourth member of the six-man Team Europe on Friday, with the 35-year-old Serb joining his long-time rivals at the fifth edition of the ATP-sanctioned event from Sep. 23-25.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy