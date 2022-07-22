The House GOP appears to have mistakenly tweeted 'this is heresy' in response to the latest January 6 hearing when it meant to say 'hearsay'

When January 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson tested positive for Covid, it fell to Congresswoman Liz Cheney to lead the panel through its latest hearing. During her opening remarks, Cheney said that the committee would spend the August recess reviewing emerging information before reconvening for hearings in September, thus confirming a report from friends of the newsletter Haley Talbot and Ali Vitali of NBC News. But when Cheney returns to Washington in the fall, she might be doing so as a political zombie.
