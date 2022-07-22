ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The House GOP appears to have mistakenly tweeted 'this is heresy' in response to the latest January 6 hearing when it meant to say 'hearsay'

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Twitter users seized upon a now-deleted tweet from the House GOP that appeared to label the content of Thursday's January 6 hearing as "heresy" instead of "hearsay." OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
  • The House GOP tweeted, "This is all heresy," in response to the January 6 panel's Thursday hearing.
  • The post came 45 minutes into the session while Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony was being played.
  • The tweet was deleted, and the GOP later posted "All hearsay" instead.

Karlos Lawrence
2d ago

It's not hearsay. She told them that this is what the Secret Service told them so it's admissable. If it were false they would have stated it was but they know it's what they told her

