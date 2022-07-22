ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Man’s body found underwater at Rockport State Park

By Kiah Armstrong, Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09A6BH_0goTaimo00
(Courtesy of Summit County Sherriff’s Office)

FRIDAY 7/22/22 7:27 a.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The body of a man has been recovered early Friday morning after a drowning was reported last night at Rockport State Park.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body as Matthew Britton, 39, from Taylorsville.

Search and rescue teams used sonar and remotely-operated vehicle technology (ROV) to locate Britton’s body underwater around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Britton was allegedly paddleboarding on the reservoir with his dog when they both fell over into the water.

Officials say the dog made it safely to shore, but Britton was nowhere to be found at the time.

Multiple agencies responded to the active search scene including Utah State Parks and Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

“We grieve with the Britton family,” authorities say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og2bI_0goTaimo00
(Courtesy of Summit County Sherriff’s Office)

ORIGINAL STORY: Possible drowning at Rockport State Park: Deputy says

THURSDAY 7/21/22 9:14 p.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are on the scene of a possible drowning at Rockport State Park Thursday evening.

Rescue officials are searching for a 39-year-old Salt Lake County man who was paddleboarding.

He and his dog fell off the paddleboard. The dog made it to the shore safely. but crews are still searching for the man.

Earlier around 7:28 p.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they “activated” their search and rescue team and drone for a “possible drowning.”

Utah State Parks is also responding along with Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

No other details have been released.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

K9 and drone used to locate Taylorsville suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Taylorsville Police Department’s (TVPD) K-9 Unit and Drone Team recently joined forces to capture a suspect following a short pursuit. TVPD says officers were taking part in a multi-agency enforcement operation when the suspect fled from another agency in a stolen vehicle. Officers...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

2 Brigham City drivers seriously injured in head-on collision

CORINNE, Box Elder County — Two drivers were seriously injured after a head-on crash near Brigham City early Wednesday. The crash happened on state Route 13 at 2800 West in Corinne, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. At 6:22 a.m., a 2013 Toyota Corolla driving east on state...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC4

Family honors Utah man killed in motorcycle accident

UTAH (ABC4) – Family and friends gathered together Tuesday to remember Landon Embry, a 34-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident in Draper over the weekend. Landon was the oldest of four and his family recounted what a wonderful brother and uncle he was, sharing how he would always attend his niece’s soccer games […]
DRAPER, UT
KPCW

Body of Brian Hayes of Grantsville found in community search

A Grantsville man was found dead in local mountains last week after a search with support from local law enforcement and community members. The search for 46-year-old Brian Hayes of Grantsville came to an end last Wednesday afternoon. Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby told KPCW Hayes’ body was found in the Silver Meadow area near Wolf Creek Campground. Rigby said no foul play is suspected but didn’t release further information about the circumstances of his death.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylorsville, UT
Crime & Safety
Taylorsville, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
County
Summit County, UT
City
Taylorsville, UT
Summit County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
ksl.com

Bicyclist dies after falling off bike, getting hit by vehicle in Orem

SALT LAKE CITY — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday in Orem, police said. The cyclist, a 28-year-old man, was riding west on University Parkway at 5:17 p.m. when he fell off his bike and into traffic at 900 W. University Parkway, according to a statement from Orem police.
OREM, UT
ABC4

Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Orem. The collision happened around 5:17 p.m. on Monday near 900 West University Parkway. Witnesses told police the cyclist, a 28-year-old man, fell off his bicycle and into traffic.
OREM, UT
TownLift

Biker life flighted to SLC after crash in Trailside Bike Park

SUMMIT COUNTY — A mountain biker was airlifted via Life Flight from Trailside Bike Park on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Summit County Sheriff’s office, Park City Fire District, and the University of Utah AirMed responded to the scene to help the injured rider. At the time of transport, the rider was in stable condition and is presently doing well, according to Michelle Anderson, Park City Fire District Public Information Officer.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Rescue Team#Accident#Utah State Parks#Alon
ABC4

Fire breaks out at Orem temple, investigation underway

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Orem on Monday. The fire reportedly broke out just before midnight at on the third floor of the temple, which is currently under construction. Firefighters used...
OREM, UT
ABC4

Police searching for runaway teens out of Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help after a group of teens ran away from their homes in Farmington. The Farmington Police Department are searching for Catherine Perez (15), Danica Bell (14), Ezra Bawden (15), and Brandon Kuhn (15), who were all reported as runaways on July 25. Photos of the […]
FARMINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire at Ogden Temple reported by freeway drivers, neighbors

OREM, Utah — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Orem Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints late Monday night. Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst, of Orem Fire, said that people in nearby apartments and drivers passing the site on I-15 called to report a fire on the top floor of the Temple which is still under construction.
OREM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

Orem firefighters respond to flames at LDS Temple under construction

OREM, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem firefighters responded to a fire detected inside the Orem Temple, which has been under construction since September 2020. Doug Anderson, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the fire broke out just before midnight, and flames were visible in the under-construction building, located at 471 S. Geneva Road.
OREM, UT
8 News Now

Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
ABC4

The Justice Files: How did Amy Westreicher die?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Now that the remains of Amy Westreicher have been officially confirmed, the investigation into her death is continuing. Last week, the Box Elder County sheriff’s office confirmed human remains found by a landowner were those of Westreicher who disappeared in 2010. “The circumstances of Amy’s disappearance is currently being […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New details released in Centerville home invasion turned arson

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – New details have been released on the Centerville home invasion turned arson that occurred on July 21. A man entered the home Thursday at 329 E 1825 N in Centerville with a can of gasoline, police say. Centerville Police say the home was occupied by three elderly people, and that the […]
CENTERVILLE, UT
ABC4

Wrong-way semi-driver arrested on I-84 in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck driver was arrested after he was caught traveling in the wrong direction on I-84 in Morgan County Sunday. Police say several people reported that a semi-truck was traveling on the wrong side of the highway on I-84 in Morgan County. He was allegedly traveling westbound in the eastbound […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy