Man’s body found underwater at Rockport State Park

(Courtesy of Summit County Sherriff’s Office)

FRIDAY 7/22/22 7:27 a.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The body of a man has been recovered early Friday morning after a drowning was reported last night at Rockport State Park.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body as Matthew Britton, 39, from Taylorsville.

Search and rescue teams used sonar and remotely-operated vehicle technology (ROV) to locate Britton’s body underwater around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Britton was allegedly paddleboarding on the reservoir with his dog when they both fell over into the water.

Officials say the dog made it safely to shore, but Britton was nowhere to be found at the time.

Multiple agencies responded to the active search scene including Utah State Parks and Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

“We grieve with the Britton family,” authorities say.

THURSDAY 7/21/22 9:14 p.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are on the scene of a possible drowning at Rockport State Park Thursday evening.

Rescue officials are searching for a 39-year-old Salt Lake County man who was paddleboarding.

He and his dog fell off the paddleboard. The dog made it to the shore safely. but crews are still searching for the man.

Earlier around 7:28 p.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they “activated” their search and rescue team and drone for a “possible drowning.”

Utah State Parks is also responding along with Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

No other details have been released.