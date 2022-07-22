ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, IA

Iowa DOT discuss possible Highway 75 changes in Hinton

By Gage Teunissen
 2 days ago

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa DOT was in Hinton Thursday night to present some alternatives for the construction of Highway 75 through to the town.

They’re looking to add safety features to the four-lane road which would mean that there will need to be a complete reconstruction.

The DOT said there will be four lanes of traffic but they’re looking at left turn lanes throughout, such as a five-lane facility.

One of the ideas is the possibility of a right turn lane for C60 northbound.

“We wanted folks to come out and take a look at what we have to offer,” said Dakin Schultz. “To give us comments, we’re getting plenty of comments tonight. Talk about the schedule a little bit and see what comes out of it. We’ll be back out in probably a year or so with property impact and a preferred alternative.”

Schultz said that this project is at the back end of their 5-year program right now in the works on Highway 75 with reconstruction work of northbound Highway 75 between Hinton and Merrill starting in 2023.

