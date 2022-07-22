ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Wind energy could be coming to the coast of Southwest Louisiana

By Jade Moreau
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An effort to reduce our carbon footprint is making its way to Southwest Louisiana as President Joe Biden’s executive actions outline the creation of a wind energy area in the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Department of Interior announced it is seeking public...

www.kplctv.com

WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Allen Acres

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man’s passion for Louisiana plants and butterflies has led to the creation of a bed and breakfast, where the focus is on nature. Dave McNamara takes us to the tiny town of Pitkin, where the flowers, and butterflies, are in full bloom, in the Heart of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
ValleyCentral

Wind farm proposed for Gulf of Mexico near Galveston

HOUSTON (ValleyCentral) — The Gulf of Mexico’s first offshore wind farms will be developed off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, and together they’re projected to produce enough energy to power around 3 million homes. The wind farms likely will not be...
wrkf.org

A look at Louisiana's restored barrier islands, the state's largest coastal project to date

Just in time for another above-average hurricane season, state officials on Thursday got to view for the first time the completed and restored Terrebonne Basin Barrier Islands, aimed at protecting residents from storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico. Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority executive director Bren Haase, Pontchartrain...
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Louisiana (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Louisiana. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

A new garden center is in the works in downtown Lake Charles. Vernon Parish Animal Shelter offering free adoptions this weekend. Picking out a family pet is not an easy decision, but if cost is what’s hindering you, there’s a solution. Latest on COVID-19 in SWLA and highly...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

Stephanie Grace: Steve Scalise's Jan. 6 hearing cameo a reminder that Louisiana Republicans fanned the flames, too

The 1/6 committee hearings have been riveting television and a horrifying reality check on how close our democracy came to failure. They’ve exposed true bravery from witnesses, most not only Republicans but Trump loyalists, who dared tell the truth about the former president’s bad behavior and his false claim that the election was stolen. And they’ve revealed the depths of cynicism among the many remaining enablers in high places.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Louisiana DOTD: 7 upcoming projects will cost $25.5 million to complete

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transpiration and Development (DOTD) has announced the final bid results for various projects across the state, amounting to $25.5 million. Here are the projects and respective bids:. East Baton Rouge Parish: replacement of Blackwater Bayou Bridge – $4,908,008.29. Claiborne Parish:...
LOUISIANA STATE
#Wind Power#Offshore Wind#Renewable Energy#Southwest Louisiana#Natural Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 59% of cases and 39% of deaths from July 7 to July 13. Vaccination...
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Waste Management asking customers to put trash out early

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Starting July 25, Waste Management will be starting their pickup routes at 5:00 a.m. due to the excessive heat. WM is requesting all citizens of Sulphur to have their trash bins out by 4:00 a.m. This will be the scheduled pick-up time until further notice, WM...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Iota water system to shut down Monday, July 25

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to two mainline water leaks, the entire town of Iota’s water system will be shut down on July 25 at 6 a.m., Iota mayor Cody Leckelt said. A timeline has yet to be determined for how long the water system will remain off. A boil advisory will be issued once the system is restored.
IOTA, LA

