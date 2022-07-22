ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Neighbors speak out after man barricades himself in Western Heights

By Wes Cooper
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdctg_0goTZFLO00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a man fled from Knoxville police and then barricaded himself in an apartment .

Diane Nichols is fed up with crimes near Western Heights, which is the Knoxville Community Development Corporation’s largest affordable housing property.

“Little girl got killed what a week ago, she got shot right up here on Jourolman. Right up the street which ain’t that far away from me,” she said.

Knoxville woman charged with murder after shooting victim dies at hospital

Nichols lives across the street from Western Heights and she had a front row seat to Knoxville police trying to talk a man out of an apartment after a car chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsdJb_0goTZFLO00
Knoxville Police respond to a barricaded man in Western Heights.

‘You see a lot,” Nichols said. “This neighborhood is bad for it. You got to really be careful because if you want to hide out, you come here. That’s about the way it is.”

Mike Parton lives in Western Heights and watched as the incident played out. He was frightened so he decided to leave for his mom’s house about an hour away.

He said, “It was just very, very, nail-biting tenseness to not know which way this guy was going to go. I was in the apartments across from where he exited so I was about 50 feet away.”

READ MORE: Man detained after negotiation with police in Western Heights

Police report, that after talking with negotiators, around 6:00 p.m. the barricaded man voluntarily exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

“I was glad to see all of the police,” Parton said. “And I definitely felt safer when they were there, but I have not seen anything like this here.”

I asked Nichols, “What keeps you staying here? Why do you stay?”

“Because of my husband,” she responded. “My dead husband bought me this place and we just bought the trailer two days before he died. So this is my home so I ain’t got nowhere else to go.”

While Nichols says it’s good to have police patrolling her neck of the woods, she would like to see more authoritative action in the Western Heights area because she’s tired of her property being damaged due to the crimes nearby.

The identity of the barricaded man who was taken into custody has not been released. According to police, he may face charges for fleeing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

32-year-old motorcyclist dead after police pursuit in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday, July 23, during a police chase in Sevier County. Zachary Gorman, 32, was traveling north on Veterans Parkway while being chased by Sevier County police, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The pursuit happened around 7:08 p.m.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Arson investigation after deadly house fire

The Kodak man hit a vehicle while being pursued by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The caller can sound legitimate and claims to be an authority. Salvation Army collects school supply donations for those in need. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations...
KODAK, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Man detained after negotiation with police in Western Heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been taken into police custody after negotiation in Western Heights. Around 3 p.m on Thursday, Knoxville Police attempted to stop a car on I-40 West near I-275. According to police, the man in the car was wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation. Police followed the car until they lost sight of it in the Western Heights apartment complex.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on River Road. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. Updated: 22 hours ago.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Affordable Housing#After Man#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
WBIR

THP: Man dead after crashing during motorcycle chase

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a motorcycle crash following a chase. THP said the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:08 p.m. According to the report, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office chased 32-year-old Zachary Gorman of Kodak while he was on...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after a boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Union County authorities searching for runaway girl

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County authorities are searching for a runaway child. The sheriff’s office said Skyler Linville was last seen at her home in Maynardville, Tennessee. Officials said she was possibly last seen in a red or black hoodie. Those with information are urged to contact...
UNION COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal South Knoxville Accident

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Knoxville. It happened on Chapman Highway at Meridian Road involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was going north on Chapman Highway when a vehicle...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. The sheriff’s office said the girl was last seen in Maynardville. Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee. Updated:...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Chapman Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Chapman Highway, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The crash happened around 10 p.m., he said. The 21-year-old motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was reportedly travelling north on the highway when another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction turned left, in front of the motorcyclist. The victim then tried to stop, Erland said, but the motorcycle flipped.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Body cameras capture deputy getting shot during dog attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warning: The video in this story contains strong language and graphic images. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage documenting the moments a deputy was attacked by a dog then accidentally shot by her partner who intended to shoot the animal. Officers were...
POWELL, TN
wtloam.com

Tennessee Man Arrested In Knox County For Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the home, the person who called in the complaint met them at the door. Meanwhile, the suspect, 20-year-old John Brandon Gray, of New Tazewell, was attempting to run out the back door. When one of the deputies caught him, he ran back inside and locked the door. Gray then ran out another door to his car trying to escape. Deputies surrounded the car and had to break out a window out of the car and tase him to get him into custody. Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment after being tased. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was lodged the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy