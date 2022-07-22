ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Old Man’ Finale: Producers Address Mysterious Morgan & Whether Zoe (And Those Dogs) Will Be Back

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1tbM_0goTYu8200

Click here to read the full article.

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about the season 1 finale of FX On Hulu ’s The Old Man .

FX on Hulu’s spy drama The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow wrapped its first season July 21 by answering several burning questions — namely, why Faraz Hamzad was so hellbent at getting to Dan Chase (Bridges) and his daughter, Angela (Alia Shawkat). Seriously, did you see that one coming?

Here, Executive Producers Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz discuss those major reveals and the questions that continue to swirl around Morgan Bote (Joel Grey).

DEADLINE So much information was revealed in that final episode. Talk about threading that needle and deciding when and why to reveal so much.

JON STEINBERG : It was pretty complicated. Originally we were doing 10 episodes. That was the plan when we went into our first COVID shutdown. The reveal was somewhere around there but it was doled out a little bit differently. Then after Jeff’s first illness with the lymphoma and then when things got really dicey with his COVID, we had to make a call on what we were going to ask him to do, and when we got him back. Then we looked at it again. We were like, this reveal was kind of starting in this moment anyway. What if we just had it all feel like one big moment? That was one of the most difficult creative exercises in the run of the show, trying to figure out how to turn the last three episodes of a season into one finale.

DAN SHOTZ While it was such a struggle over the long run and just making sure Jeff was okay, it allowed the story to ferment. Time is sometimes a blessing. We got to spend that much time with it and look at it and figure out those reveals and where they all wanted to go.

DEADLINE Can you talk about doing that scene at the end with Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow in the car? What an incredible moment.

STEINBERG When you get Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow looking at you saying, `what do you want us to say?’ It’s fun but it’s a little scary. But then it got exciting. It’s like, let’s write a play for these two guys who could really read a phone book at each other. How exciting can you make these two guys going at each other while barely looking at each other for most of the conversation? It was pretty special watching them do it. That was the first stuff that they shot when Jeff came back from COVID [he contracted it while receiving treatment for cancer] was that car scene with John.

SHOTZ They hadn’t worked together yet because prior to Jeff’s diagnosis, they were in their own storylines. So getting in that car together was one of the first things we shot. They hadn’t spent that much time together, but there was an immediate love affair between these two guys who just were so happy to be together, so happy to be working together after such amazing careers. It was really a magical moment of just seeing them bonding, like the friends they were as Dan Chase and Harold Harper 30-something years ago.

DEADLINE Dan is now the older Jason Bourne that we didn’t know we wanted.

DAN SHOTZ After Jeff went through his treatment and got back to us, on his very first day of shooting he was hanging out of a window going 60 miles per hour shooting a gun [for the finale]. So we were pretty blown away by what he was able to do when he came back and he felt so good doing it.

DEADLINE Was it hard to decide when and where you’re going to reveal that Dan actually goes by Johnny?

STEINBERG Yes in the sense that there’s always a number of puzzles you have to solve when you’re trying to tell a story in two different timelines with the same people. I think it was initially a little uncomfortable trying to figure out, wait, wha t is his name? And then, I think it dawned on us that you embrace that. To him, it is just as inconsequential what he’s being called in any given scene.

DEADLINE One of the plot points in Thomas Perry’s novel on which the story is based is how Dan is accused of stealing money. Is that something that you’ll get more into in season two?

STEINBERG I don’t think so. There were some things about the book that we all really love and enjoyed reading and felt inspired by, and there were things that sort of led us in a slightly different direction from where Thomas took it in in the book. If the show was going to go on for longer and if we were going to spend time in those flashbacks, we wanted it to be something that was about more than money, a story that you could emotionally invest in every time you cut to it. That was a choice that got made early on, to tell a really different kind of story in the past.

DEADLINE So is Morgan actually the old man?

STEINBERG It’s not a cop-out, but I’ve always sort of thought of the old man as more of a concept. Everybody’s got one and it’s relative. He’s their old man. Even old men have an old man.

DEADLINE Talk about those title cards that look like cross-stitch pictures that you would find in gramma’s house.

STEINBERG They are paintings done by an artist named Hana Shahnavav, who is pretty remarkable. She’s British Persian. We’ve done the big animated title sequences and just felt like doing something different. The pilot is so spare. It really does feel like this pruned little bonsai tree, and it felt like it wanted something quiet. That’s what started the conversation. What is something that is both interesting and beautiful and tells a story, but is minimal to the extreme? Then we had the idea for this little story that takes place over panels. What kind of micro-story can you be telling alongside the main trunk of the story?

DEADLINE There’s a lot to unpack in Dan’s past. Are we going to learn more about what exactly he did in Afghanistan?

STEINBERG I think it’s all fair game. The whole thing is a bit of a journey into Dan Chase’s head. Some of the season two plan is for these guys to go back to this place that they spent so much time in when they were younger, and to see the past through their present eyes.

SHOTZ We had so much fun with the CIA intrigue and FBI and everything from 30 years ago. But at its core, this is a family story. It’s about all these dads, all connected to this one key figure.

DEADLINE So looking forward, will Angela learn fairly quickly who her real dad is?

STEINBERG As a general rule, we never want a character to be too far behind the audience. So that’s coming pretty quickly for her.

DEADLINE Will Zoe, played by Amy Brenneman, be back?

SHOTZ Zoe will definitely be back. She’s a key piece of this story, a key connection for Dan. And Amy is such a brilliant actress and partner in this. We’re very excited about Zoe’s story going forward.

DEADLINE There’s obviously a lot of questions still swirling around Morgan. What are the questions you feel like you that are still left unanswered?

STEINBERG What is his emeritus status at the CIA? Where does his power come from? How does he project it? I think to me the most interesting questions are about that strange little family. Him and his two surrogates, his adopted sons. What was the nature of that relationship when he first came across them? Clearly they all had a falling out. What did that look like? That’s the story that I’m most excited to dig into about him going forward.

DEADLINE Will we also see the dogs again?

SHOTZ Yes. I don’t know if The Old Man is a show without the dogs.

The Old Man has already been renewed for a second season. It is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Shotz, Robert Levine, Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts. It is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

More from Deadline

Comments / 1

Eleazar Guerra
2d ago

A must to aquire two Rottweilers..as friends..companions..Body Guards..Awesome dògs..

Reply
6
Related
Deadline

Mary Mara Dies In Apparent Drowning: ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘ER’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, a character actor known for her work on Nash Bridges, ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck\ and dozens of other TV shows and films, drowned Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, according to New York State Police. She was 61. A State Police press release says Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. A preliminary investigation indicates she drowned while swimming in the river. Police said there was no indication of foul play...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

The Old Man Finale Recap: Not Without My Daughter — Plus, Grade the Season

Click here to read the full article. Dan Chase had to delve into his past to ensure that his daughter would still have a future in The Old Man‘s season finale — but did he pull it off? As Thursday’s finale opens, Emily is being held captive by FBI underling Waters and elite assassin Julian while Harper frantically tries to get her back. (Zoe tells Chase that she sensed a rift between Hamzad and his lawyer, but he brushes it off.) After talking with Waters, Harper reports back that they want Chase delivered to Hamzad, and then they’ll return Emily. If...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Zoe
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Jeff Bridges
Decider.com

‘The Old Man’ Season 1 Ending Explained: Does Jeff Bridges’s Character Make It Out Alive?

Caught your breath yet? FX’s hit thriller The Old Man just wrapped up its first season in spectacular style, with a surprise ending only an intelligence expert—or a very astute viewer—could see coming. Adapted by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine from the book by Thomas Perry, The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as “Dan Chase,” an ex-CIA operative who’s been living off the grid after crossing a warlord in Afghanistan back in the 1980s. After the warlord comes back for revenge, Chase’s old colleague Harold Harper (John Lithgow) has been tasked with bringing Chase in or taking him down, though...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu S The Old Man
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

106K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy