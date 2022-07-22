ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

Tree falls on Plainview house during summer storm

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9GQN_0goTYtFJ00

A tree came crashing down onto a Plainview house Thursday as a powerful summer storm rolled through Long Island.

The homeowner, Ed O'Conner, says he was capturing video of the storm and was standing with the door open when the tree came down.

"I was standing here with the door open...taking pictures of the hail bouncing off the glass table and I closed the door - I took a step back and went, 'Oh damn - that's not good,' as I saw the tree came down," O'Conner says. "It started to come down towards me and I backed up into the house and went around to check all of the rooms inside to make sure everything was OK. and that's the story."

O'Conner tells News 12 he immediately contacted his insurance company. He tells News 12 that the tree was already leaning towards the house, so it just needed a little push.

The tree will eventually be removed delicately.

Comments / 1

Related
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Sound View Dunes

There are two trails at the Sound View Dunes County Park leading to the beach. (Credit: Tara Smith) The quiet Sound View Dunes County Park (4201-5801 Soundview Ave., Southold) is one of the most enchanting locations on the North Fork, partly because it merges a little bit of everything that makes the area so unique.
SOUTHOLD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainview, NY
Plainview, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Tree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
PIX11

Heat wave breaks Newark weather record

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Newark broke two weather records on Sunday, hitting a record high for the date and setting a record for longest streak of temperatures at or above 100. Sunday marked five consecutive days with temperatures at or above 100, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the longest streak since record keeping […]
NEWARK, NJ
HuntingtonNow

Keeping Cool and Safe in the Heat, at the Beach

Editor’s Note: Please read the essay, Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning, linked at the end of this article. We’re not likely to see airport runways melting, and many Huntington residents will avoid the worst of Sunday’s heat with air conditioning. But the heat and humidity can pose dangers for many, including those who are chronically ill, older residents, and children.
HUNTINGTON, NY
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy