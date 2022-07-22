Tree falls on Plainview house during summer storm

A tree came crashing down onto a Plainview house Thursday as a powerful summer storm rolled through Long Island.

The homeowner, Ed O'Conner, says he was capturing video of the storm and was standing with the door open when the tree came down.

"I was standing here with the door open...taking pictures of the hail bouncing off the glass table and I closed the door - I took a step back and went, 'Oh damn - that's not good,' as I saw the tree came down," O'Conner says. "It started to come down towards me and I backed up into the house and went around to check all of the rooms inside to make sure everything was OK. and that's the story."

O'Conner tells News 12 he immediately contacted his insurance company. He tells News 12 that the tree was already leaning towards the house, so it just needed a little push.

The tree will eventually be removed delicately.