Police: 5 men arrested for beating worker at Vauxhall in Huntington

Five people were arrested for allegedly beating a Huntington restaurant worker.

Suffolk County police say the attacked happened at around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Vauxhall on Clinton Avenue.

According to the owner, about a dozen men were harassing customers who were dining outside. A manager stepped in to intervene and was assaulted by the group - and at one point struck by a chair.

The victim suffered a broken jaw, needed around a dozen staples in his head and several stitches over his eye.

The suspects range in ages from 18 to 22. They are facing charges of assault and rioting.