ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Police: 5 men arrested for beating worker at Vauxhall in Huntington

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUTHY_0goTYrTr00

Five people were arrested for allegedly beating a Huntington restaurant worker.

Suffolk County police say the attacked happened at around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Vauxhall on Clinton Avenue.

According to the owner, about a dozen men were harassing customers who were dining outside. A manager stepped in to intervene and was assaulted by the group - and at one point struck by a chair.

The victim suffered a broken jaw, needed around a dozen staples in his head and several stitches over his eye.

The suspects range in ages from 18 to 22. They are facing charges of assault and rioting.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Huntington, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, NY
CBS New York

Over 100 summonses issued in L.I. street racing crackdown

COMMACK, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are cracking down on street racers and reckless driving.Officers followed a large group from Commack just before 11 p.m. Friday to a street in Islandia, where police say they found about 200 vehicles and 300 people who they believe were preparing to drag race.Throughout the night, police handed out 119 summonses for various vehicle and traffic law violations.A 26-year-old Patchogue man was also arrested for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs and resisting arrest.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Massapequa Park Woman Reported Missing

Authorities have issued an alert about a missing 28-year-old New York woman. Long Island resident Taylor Ziatz was last seen leaving her Massapequa Park home at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to the Nassau County Police Department. She was reported missing to police about 10 minutes later, police...
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
PIX11

French bulldog puppies stolen from Long Island home

SHIRLEY, NY (PIX11) — A burglar broke into a Long Island home early on Sunday and stole French bulldog puppies, police said. The owner was asleep at the Concord Road property when someone broke in around 3:15 a.m., Suffolk County officials said. The burglar or group or burglars made off with five 1-month-old French bulldog […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vauxhall#Suffolk County Police#Violent Crime
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Aliea Persaud, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2040 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HuntingtonNow

Fund Set Up to Help Beaten Restaurant Manager

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the restaurant worker who was injured when several people began harassing patrons who were seated outside. The Vauxhall restaurant manager suffered a broken jaw among other injuries, when he attempted to intervene to help the customers and he was punched in the face. Suffolk County police arrested five men while witnesses reported seeing another five or six fleeing the melee on foot. The five arrested were charged with riot and assault.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

West Babylon Man Charged with Leaving Dog in Blistering Heat

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a West Babylon man with a violation of the Suffolk County Code for restraining a dog outdoors during a severe heat advisory. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Ismaylin Batista, 25, of 636...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Committing Nine Commercial Burglaries

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau PD: 3 killed in crash on Northern State Parkway

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Nassau County police are investigating an early-morning crash that left three people dead. It happened on the eastbound side of the Northern State Parkway at around 5 a.m. Sunday in Old Westbury. Police said the driver veered off the road and hit several trees before the car burst into flames. The driver and two passengers died. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
OLD WESTBURY, NY
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy