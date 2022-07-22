Dayton area landlord, renter feeling ripple effects of national rent increases

OAKWOOD — A landlord who is an Oakwood resident is feeling frustrated for her mother, whose recent increase in rent is steeper than those being reported in Cincinnati, where there have been the highest increases of any market in the country over the past year, real estate company Redfin reports.

Kim Parrillo only charged her tenants more to reflect the increases in her own tax bill.

“That’s expected,” she told News Center 7′s James Rider on Thursday.

But Parrillo said the rent her mother pays increased by $400 last month.

The rent Parrillo’s mother must pay is well below the 39 percent rise in Cincinnati, and nowhere near the 14 percent rents went up nationally year over year, according to Redfin research.

“I can’t sleep at night for her,” Parrillo said. “She’s been hysterical, crying every day. I don’t know what to do for her. She’s terrified because she can’t really find anything else.”

Parrillo said she doesn’t understand why landlords are doing this, unless they’re paying for utilities. Her mother pays the utility bills in the house she rents, not the landlord.

Parrillo’s mother declined an interview for this report because she fears retribution.

Parrillo said her mother asked the landlord to make improvements.

“He said no,” Parrillo said her mother told her. “She’s getting nothing in return for this $400 increase other than she gets to stay.”

Parrillo said part of her own frustration is that she knows her mother isn’t the only person dealing with the kind of situation she’s faced with.

“There’s nothing illegal about him raising the rent but it certainly is immoral and unethical. I wouldn’t do that for my renters. I’m flabbergasted by this.”

