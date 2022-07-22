ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County silent on camp drowning as police investigate

By Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFXZ4_0goTXPzq00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating how a 6-year-old drowned at a St. Louis County summer camp on Wednesday.

Officials say they cannot answer our questions due to the ongoing investigation. FOX 2 went to a county camp with swimmers to see how they’re protecting children.

“The police department is leading the investigation on this, and that includes assembling some of the information you are seeking,” a St. Louis County spokesman said.

People in charge at the South County Recreation Complex said they’re not authorized to talk. The camp there is called Camp Eagle’s Nest.

Trending: Two plead guilty in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot

We could see around back at the Aquatic Center and noticed about 20 children. A half-dozen appeared to be very young. It was not very busy overall. We observed three lifeguards. Supervisors would not confirm the numbers or if they’re short-staffed.

Many St. Louis-area pools announced restricted hours and closures this summer because of worker shortages. The county’s website says it is hiring lifeguards.

“How can you just look off for a few seconds and not see that this is going on?” said Kyara Jefferson, mother of a 2-year-old. “What could you possibly be doing that kept your focus off of this child?”

The St. Louis County Executive’s Office declined both our request for an on-camera interview and to answer specific questions about Wednesday’s drowning.

Police identified the victim as 6-year-old Travone Mister, known as T.J. He was found at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Camp Kennedy pool. It’s been temporarily closed at the Kennedy Recreation Complex in south St. Louis County. The camp remains open with other activities inside the center.

Ernest Merriweather, a local father, said he won’t leave his kids at a pool under someone else’s watch.

“I would like to know what happened, just so that others are cautious with their children,” he said. “Not that I don’t trust other people that are lifeguards, but no one is going to watch (my children) like I do.”

FOX 2 confirmed St. Louis County’s summer camps are operated internally by St. Louis County Parks and not by an outside vendor. The county operates more than a dozen camps – at least two include swimming. We also learned the boy drowned during the camp’s designated pool time.

FOX 2 will keep asking St. Louis County about its policies protecting children. Many of those answers will likely come from the St. Louis County Police investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Work continues on 270-North project

Drivers who use Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County should be ready for another change. Beginning Monday night, weather permitting, the northbound ramp from eastbound I-270 at Highway 367 will be closed to make way for removal of three of the four loop ramps. MoDOT Project Communications Coordinator Nina...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Accidents
5 On Your Side

'He was a beautiful soul': Grandma remembers boy who drowned in St. Louis County pool

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "He was a beautiful soul. Very connected to all of us. I loved him very much," said Lyubov Strauss, the grandmother of 6-year-old Travone Mister Jr. Strauss said Travone had an infectious smile that would light up any room. She said "T. J.," as the boy was known, was curious, smart and looking forward to going to a first-grade gifted program this fall.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of July 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Louis resident was arrested Saturday evening in Linn County. Twenty-three-year-old Wayne Lee was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, possessing eleven to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and excessive window tint. Lee was released from custody.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drowning#Summer Camps#County Executive#Accident#Camp Eagle
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
CREVE COEUR, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

St. Ann man charged with allegedly beating, strangling girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was charged Thursday after police alleged he beat and strangled his girlfriend, hit her with a TV and threatened her with a knife. A probable cause statement alleges Javiaz Edwards, 31, accused his girlfriend of cheating on him earlier this week. The statement says he hit her with his fists and strangled her until she passed out. Then, the statement continues, he grabbed a flat screen TV and hit her head and body.
SAINT ANN, MO
northcountynews.org

Red Bud couple seriously injured in accident Sunday

A Red Bud couple was seriously injured in a four vehicle accident that took place in Missouri over the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s incident report, the incident took place on Sunday, July 17 around 11:45 a.m., on eastbound I-44, east of Antire Road near Eureka in St. Louis County, Missouri.
RED BUD, IL
KMOV

Man dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man died in a crash Tuesday morning in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kamron Lenoir, 23, ran a stop sign while going southbound on Route P at Guthrie Road. A car driving eastbound hit him. The collision happened Tuesday just before 8 a.m.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy