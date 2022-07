DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend, a man she still ”hooks up” with despite their break-up. Jaedyn Napolitano, 22, according to a police report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, ”came over to her ex-boyfriend’s new home to retrieve her belongings.” The ex-boyfriend told police that they ”recently broke up approximately four months ago but have been seeing each other and ’hooking up.’”

