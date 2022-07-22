ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fearless 40: Arkadelphia Badgers

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago
Arkadelphia is riding high into 2022 coming off a season in which the Badgers saw a 10-game win streak and a state semifinal appearance.

Going 6-1 in vaunted 4A-7, the team remains in that conference which loses defending state champion Robinson.

Former UCA quarterback Trey Schucker enters his third season as head coach, returning standout quarterback Donovan Whitten but missing star running back Jaishon Davis.

Thought of as a conference frontrunner and class favorite, the Badgers look to rally the troops in search of their first outright conference title since 2013 and first state championship since 1998.

