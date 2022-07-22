CONNELLY: Another threat to hunting, Idaho’s wildlife heritage

A Colorado man was attacked by a bison Monday near Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park, in an incident that was captured on camera. The animal gored the 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, who stepped in to help others. A terrifying video shows the bison focused on two adults and a child when the man came in, only to be lifted off the ground by the creature, which could weigh up to 2,000 pounds. The two adults were able to step to the side while the man and child scurried away, and the man ended up going a hospital for injuries to his arm.

COLORADO STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO