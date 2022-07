The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday.The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.Over the following 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.Joining the leading lights of England, Australia and Canada will be lesser-known federations such as Norfolk Island, which will be represented in the second city by 14 lawn bowlers.Saint Helena is sending a 14-strong team comprising athletes,...

