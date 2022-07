Marvel Studios has shared an adorable first-look trailer at the upcoming I Am Groot animated shorts that will be released on Disney+ on August 10, 2022. The trailer features our favorite Guardians of the Galaxy tree friend going on adventures of his own, and he looks to be in his Baby Groot form for at least part of the series. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of him being attacked by aliens before inadvertently befriending them by farting out a leaf that they use for food. Yep, you read that right!

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO