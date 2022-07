For the entirety of The Walking Dead’s flagship run so far, the main squad(s) of protagonist survivors have mostly been accustomed to dealing with one kind of undead threat, in the form of the traditional slow-moving and non-dextrous walkers. It’s the kind of thing someone who’s lived through an apocalypse might take for granted, and while the Whisperers knocked such presumed assurances for a loop, the show’s characters probably aren’t expecting any vast changes on the horizon. But as we can see from the super-sized “The Last Episodes” trailer above, released at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, such changes are imminent, with the final moments of the promo paying off on a big twist introduced in the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO