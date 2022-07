Rochester, N.Y. — A new effort to boost employment here in Rochester. Wednesday, the city announced details for the "ROC the block" employment fair. This event is the first in a series of four, held monthly from July through October to bring together employers and residents. Attendees will be able to learn and apply for available positions from employers that are currently hiring, and some will even conduct on-site interviews.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO