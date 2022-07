MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man the Madison Police Department suspect of stealing from people at a church store last week has been identified and taken into custody. In a Friday morning update, MPD reported the man was found on the city’s south side and taken to the Dane Co. jail on a probation hold. Last week, the department released pictures of the man and asked anyone with information about the robbery contact them.

