Local Army veteran receives new roof

Summit Parking GarageOpen To Public at NightBeginning Monday, August 8th the general public will have access to 150 covered parking spaces located on the first two levels of the Summit Building’s parking garage. The Parking Agreement specifies that no less than 150 non-exclusive parking spaces will be available as free public parking from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., Monday through Friday and 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO