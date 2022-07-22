ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Brawling Guests Arrested and/or Banned from Walt Disney World, MagicBand+ to Debut July 27, Disney Surveys Guests About Animal Kingdom Attractions Being Iconic, Insensitive, or Boring, & More: Daily Recap (7/21/22)

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the...

wdwnt.com

Related
WDW News Today

Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
TRAVEL
Fox News

Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

A dispute between two families in line at Disney World turned ugly on Wednesday when the altercation escalated into an all-out brawl. Somewhere in Fantasyland between Cinderella's Castle and Peter Pan's Flight, the warring families traded punches and profanity, as onlookers screamed in the background, Fox 35 reported. The fracas continued at the Orlando, Florida, theme park for several minutes before park personnel and deputies broke it up.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Disney Parks#Travel Guide#Disney Resort#Tokyo Disney#Magicband#Vault Collection#Espn Club#Boardwalk Inn#Den Of Antiquities
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Log Sinks Yet Again at Walt Disney World

As we approach the end of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, egregious failures in maintenance continue to come to light as for the third time in nearly two years, a log with guests aboard has sunk in the ride. The video, shared by Ted Klein on Facebook, shows guests...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

After Two Year Closure, Popular Disney Attraction Set to Open July 25!

When Disneyland Resort closed on March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew how long the closure would last. After all, you could count on one hand the number of times it had been closed in the past on one hand. However, once it became clear that The Happiest Place on Earth would keep its gates closed for months, Disney decided to refurbish some of its attractions. One of those attractions was the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
NBC News

One injured, three arrested in Disney World brawl

Two groups got into a fight at Disney World, ending in arrests and one person hospitalized, officials said. The brawl occurred Wednesday evening inside the Magic Kingdom, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. “Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cast Members Get Gender Neutral Title Ahead of Reopening at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Cast Members of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will now be called Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers in Training to be more gender neutral. This new title has been added to the Walt Disney World and Disneyland websites. It’s just the latest in a long line of changes at Disney Parks to create a more inclusive environment for guests and Cast.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney x BaubleBar Debut Princess Jasmine Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney Princess-inspired Minnie ear headband has arrived at Walt Disney World Resort. The starry Jasmine ear headband by Disney x BaubleBar makes its debut at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Guests can also find Ariel-inspired ears and a Tiana ear headband.
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

38 Things You Can Do at Disney World Without Paying Theme Park Admission

You could spend weeks at Disney with these attractions and experiences alone. With daily park tickets well over $100 per person and Disney Genie+ costing about $15 per person, per day, Walt Disney World has never been more expensive. But you can have a thrilling, magical day at Disney without stepping foot in a park or even being a hotel guest. Here are all the activities you probably had no idea you could do on Disney property, from offroading on a monster Segway to snagging an iconic Dole whip without the crowds.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Look at MagicBand+ Debuting at Walt Disney World This Summer

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has released new images of MagicBand+ in action and confirmed the bands will debut this summer. In this image, guests use MagicBand+ to interact with a Disney Fab 50 statue as part of the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Jesse’s Trading Post Opens, Cast Members Start Training at Walt Disney World Railroad, & More: Daily Recap (7/22/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, July 22, 2022.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Attractions in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

No visit to the Walt Disney World Resort is complete without enjoying time at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the newest of the property’s Disney Parks that opened in April 1998. The Disney Park celebrates the beauty and diversity of nature and offers Guests the opportunity to learn about conservation in entertaining ways through attractions, entertainment, dining, and more.
TRAVEL

