ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

As COVID risk rises, federal courts in Riverside, other counties require masks again

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VuZxl_0goTOle700

Masks are being mandated in area federal courthouses again due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, court officials announced Thursday evening.

The rule applies in courthouses in Riverside, Los Angeles and Santa Ana. They're all part of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, which includes all of Southern California except San Diego and Imperial counties.

This requirement covers probation and pretrial services offices, inside courtrooms and anywhere else in the courthouse.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines state masks should be worn in public indoor settings in counties with high COVID-19 community levels.

That's now the case in all California counties except a handful in the northern part of the state, a CDC map shows.

Under a 2021 order by Chief Judge Philip S. Gutierrez, mask guidelines for the Central District change as the CDC-calculated risk level does.

State data show the percentage of positive tests in Riverside County, which had gone below 5% in the spring, is now over 20% again.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

Comments / 4

Related
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago.Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years. "They said he lacks empathy," Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney, said after the hearing before two parole commissioners.Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he cut Shea with a knife and held a gun while Manson...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Santa Ana, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Health
City
Riverside, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Cathedral City, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
UPI News

Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area

July 7 (UPI) -- An earthquake was felt in far Southern California late on Wednesday, a region where seismic activity is commonplace. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4-magnitude quake shook San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border. The quake struck about 6 miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Covid#Cdc#Disease Control#The U S District Court#Imperial#State
SFGate

California's largest private landowner closes all forestlands to public indefinitely due to wildfire, drought danger

The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

False negative rapid Covid tests are on the rise

BERKELEY (KPIX) -- False negative rapid COVID tests are on the rise. When Carl Berger got sick earlier this year, he figured he had COVID-19 because his wife had the virus. "I think I had a headache and I generally felt kind of weak. I had contact with my wife, who is known to be positive - So I figured there was a good likelihood that I was positive," said Berger. He took a rapid test at home. It came back negative. "I was skeptical," said the East Bay man.A few days after that, both a rapid test and PCR came up positive for...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS LA

Affordable housing complex opens in Fountain Valley for low-income residents

Low-income residents in Fountain Valley now have a new place to live for the first time in nearly twenty years. Robert Hill is an airforce veteran who earned his doctorate at USC, but because of a few admittedly poor choices, he was on the brink of homelessness."Throw a little bit of mental health and depression in there. That's a very hard thing for me to say," he said.He needed help. That's when he found out about Prado, Fountain Valley's first new affordable housing complex in the last two decades. Wednesday morning was the culmination of a four-year, 28-million-dollar project. It's a...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Carousel Mall in San Bernardino set for demolition after sitting vacant for 5 years

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (KNX) — San Bernardino city officials have planned to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for demolishing the massive, formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes, including fires, break-ins, and vandalism. Last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy