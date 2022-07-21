ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

Dennison Village Council approves spending for demolitions, stray cat sterilizations

The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
DENNISON — Village Council authorized the administration on Thursday to demolish houses at 17 Fuhr St., at a cost of $9,124, and 114 Grant St., at a cost of $12,537. Ohio Department of Development Grant funds will pay for the work, to be done by Bridges Excavating of New Philadelphia.

Members also agreed to spend another $1,200 to have the Tuscarawas County TNR Project trap, sterilize and return stray cats. Mayor Greg DiDonato said the group has already handled 27 cats in Dennison at a cost of $1,200. He said the program meant to reduce the stray cat population will probably cost the most in the first year or two. The volunteer nonprofit group was authorized to work in the village in March.

Council agreed to have the new police dog training conducted by Tri-State Canine Services of Warren at a cost of $15,500.

DiDonato announced that mosquito fogging originally planned for July 10 has been rescheduled for 9 p.m. Monday.

The public is invited to an open house and dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the fire department garage at 302 Grant St.

Council's next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 18.

