A man was arrested Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said. Worcester Police said it started around 10:39 a.m. when officers tried to execute an arrest warrant for Edward Kloucek, 50, at an address on East Kendall Street. The suspect's girlfriend reportedly told police that he barricaded himself inside, and that he had a gun.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO