PORT ANGELES – The city of Port Angeles is suspending permit fees for multi-family housing and accessory dwellings. This week, the city council approved an ordinance to suspend permit fees until September 1, next year. That would be for ADUs, duplexes, triplexes, townhouses, cottage developments, and multifamily developments that are used for residential housing available for families at or below 80% AMI.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO