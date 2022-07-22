ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Concord man with autism writes songs to come out of his shell

By John Le
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When inspiration strikes, Trevor Bumbarger takes the mike in his bedroom… and takes a breath. His room is also his recording studio.

“Walking down my favorite street, I keep on feeling my heartbeat,” he belts into a microphone attached to his laptop.

“This beat is getting louder, louder now,” Bumbarger continued later.

“I want them to feel like they have to dance or, you know, listen a million times,” he says of the response he hopes for with his latest song, “Good Vibes.”

“I think the lyrics are important,” Bumbarger says. “Because it’s describing the entire story.”

But behind his words, there’s much more to this story than meets the ear. Every word he sings is something of a minor miracle.

“I was diagnosed with autism right after I was born,” he told Queen City News.

His mom hears something extraordinary in every verse she hears blaring from her son’s bedroom, and it’s not just because of Trevor’s autism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hYQj_0goTMbtH00

“It’s very emotional,” said Carie Bumbarger. “Especially when they’re telling you they don’t know if he was going to be able to fully talk.”

Everything song’s a hit in Carie’s eyes, considering that when Trevor was a child, the prognosis wasn’t good.

He was born with a rare disorder that makes it difficult for food and liquid to pass from the esophagus into his stomach. Because of that disorder, he relies on a feeding tube for nutrition.

When he was younger, experts weren’t optimistic about how long he’d live. Trevor had six surgeries before he turned one.

“Their goal was to try to get him to age 18,” Carie recalled. “But they weren’t sure if he was going to be able to talk.”

“It was a very difficult period. Because they said he wasn’t going to make it…” she said, coming to tears.

Trevor is 20 now, and clearly, he CAN speak.

Three years ago, he began recording lyrics and forwarding them to a producer. After some fine-tuning, he releases the songs online.

“I just knew every time I listened to music, I would be happy. It would help me do what I want instead of being shy,” he says. “I do it because it just makes me feel happy and gives me something to do to share with others.”

“It’s hard for him to swallow his own secretions,” his mom said. “So, to see him being able to do music is, what a lot of people don’t understand, very difficult.

Trevor’s also turned to music to express himself at a somber time. He wrote “Nina’s Song” in memory of his late grandmother.

“In my dreams, I still walk on a lyric beat, feel your hands like you’re still right here with me. In this moment I’m singing this song,” the tune goes.

Legend Billy Joel once said, “I think music in itself is healing.” Perhaps that succinctly describe Trevor’s passion for music and persistence that’s off the charts.

“The main thing is… not to give up,” Carie said.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

