ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

20 facts you might not know about 'Toy Story 2'

By Chris Morgan
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSequels are a tricky game. That’s especially true when you are making a sequel to a beloved movie, let alone a genre-changing movie. It’s not an exaggeration to say Toy Story altered the world of film, and Pixar had not gotten into the sequel game yet. Animation sequels for many years...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Lightyear’ Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

Disney and Pixar have announced that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3rd. “‘Lightyear’ looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+,” said the film’s director Angus MacLane in a statement. “We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see ‘Lightyear,’ it gives us all the means to see it again and again.”
MOVIES
Digital Trends

5 other movies to watch if you liked Nope

Jordan Peele, one of the most prolific auteurs of the past decade, is returning to horror once again with Nope. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as OJ and Emerald Haywood, siblings who discover an unidentified flying object over their California ranch. With the help of a young tech salesman and an aging documentarian, the Haywoods attempt to capture footage of the UFO as the town and its residents begin to feel its wrath.
MOVIES
Collider

Disney+ Criticized By Parents Group for Adding 'Logan' and 'Deadpool' Films

Disney has always been known as a family-friendly entertainment medium. However, the advocacy group, Parents Television and Media Council (PTC), have cried foul over Disney+'s decision to add its first-ever R-rated films to its U.S. catalog. The additions include Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan. Tim Winter, the conservative group's president, criticized the Walt Disney Company for apparently straying away from its usual "family-focused" content, breaking its alleged promise made years ago –2018 and 2019, in particular–that "edgier adult fare" would stream on Hulu, while materials tailored for kids would stream on Disney+.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Mclachlan
Person
Randy Newman
Person
John Lasseter
Person
Chuck Jones
Person
Tom Hanks
Popculture

Netflix Removes Two Timeless Tom Hanks Movies in July

Tom Hanks fans have just days to watch two of the actor's most beloved movies as they will be exiting Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are currently available to stream for about one more month. Once gone, fans will have to dust off their DVDs or find another streamer besides Netflix to watch these classics.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Jordan Peele's Nope Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About The Horror Film

Anticipation has been high for Jordan Peele’s Nope, following his previous two (critically acclaimed) forays into the horror genre: 2017's Get Out 2019's Us. Details of Nope’s plot have been kept intentionally sparse, because the writer/director wants to the film to be an unexpected experience for his audiences. Have no fear – the movie has screened, and now we can possibly glean a little more information from the first reactions to the flick, even as we maintain that delightful dread of the unknown.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Story 2#Toys#Disney Pixar
Variety

‘Nope’ First Reactions Are a Resounding ‘Yep,’ Praising Jordan Peele’s ‘Most Ambitious Film’

Click here to read the full article. The first reactions to Jordan Peele’s “Nope” are pouring in as the movie continues its premiere in Los Angeles, earning praises for the director’s turn to science-fiction and drawing comparison to filmmakers like Steven Spielberg. Expectations are high for “Nope,” given Peele’s emergence as one of the most beloved directors over the last five years. His film debut, “Get Out,” earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture, director for Peele and actor for Kaluuya. Peele won the Academy Award for original screenplay. The film’s $255 million worldwide gross was matched by Peele’s follow-up, “Us,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Surprises 'John Wick' Fans at Collider's SDCC Panel

On Friday evening, during Collider's "Directors on Directing" panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub was joined in Hall H by renowned filmmakers Tim Miller (Deadpool), Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo) and Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 4). Not only were the attendees given an exclusive first-look at a John Wick: Chapter 4 teaser, over a full minute long, and poster art, but John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves surprised the audience with a guest appearance.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Costco
Cinemablend

John Wick 4 Trailer Shows Keanu Reeves’ Assassin Waging War On The High Table

For nearly a decade now, moviegoers have watched Keanu Reeves’ John Wick go through all sorts of hell. What started as exacting revenge for his dog being killed has led to the character waging war on the High Table, the ultimate authority in the criminal underworld. We’ll watch this conflict unfold next year in John Wick: Chapter 4, but fortunately the first trailer for the upcoming 2023 movie is finally here!
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Nope review: Jordan Peele’s intelligent sci-fi horror delivers

The horror genre is in a great place these days, and Nope director Jordan Peele has a lot to do with that success. Over the last five years, Peele has directed three films, each of them a subversive, twisty spin on a particular subgenre of horror. His directorial debut, 2017’s Get Out, was a Hitchcock-esque thriller steeped in the all-too-real terror of systemic racism, while 2019’s Us was an exploration of xenophobia and privilege wrapped in a home-invasion slasher.
MOVIES
Variety

Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Apple Series Casts Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell are the latest additions to the cast of Apple and Legendary’s upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father and son duo join previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski in the show based on Legendary’s growing Monsterverse franchise.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

‘Nope’ gallops to the top of the domestic box office — a hat trick for Jordan Peele

Universal Pictures’ “Nope” opened atop the domestic box office with $44 million this weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The latest cinematic offering from writer-director Jordan Peele met early box-office expectations after earning rave reviews from film critics. With “Nope,” Peele has achieved a rare Hollywood hat trick: His first three feature films have debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds celebrate Deadpool now on Disney Plus

The Deadpool movies and Logan are now available on the streaming service Disney Plus, and Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating on social media. Jackman posted an image of the two actors embracing each other, while Reynolds questions their status as R-rated Disney movies. On Instagram, Jackman shared a...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Rogue Agent’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

The new British crime thriller, Rogue Agent, also titled Freegard, is a fictional take on the true story of Robert Freegard, a conman who posed as an MI5 agent. He is also featured in the Netflix documentary The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, released in 2022. Rogue Agent is directed by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Bronner. Lawn and Patterson have worked together on a number of projects before, having met while working for the BBC's Panorama; Lawn as a former investigative journalist, and Patterson, a photojournalist. They are perhaps best known for creating the hit BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings, as well as the upcoming series Blue Lights. The script is based on Bronner’s article, Chasing Agent Freegard.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy