Monarch Alternative Capital Grows Orlando Hospitality Portfolio With Multiple Off-Market Acquisitions
Monarch Alternative Capital LP announced the purchase of three hotels in Orlando. Given the firm’s established reputation within the market, Monarch was able to acquire the newly-built, high quality properties located in Orlando submarkets adjacent to Monarch’s existing hotels at a discount to replacement cost in off-market transactions. With these acquisitions,...centralflorida.cre-sources.com
Comments / 0