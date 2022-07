PEORIA (25 News Now) - A cold front brought showers and storms this morning and is now exiting the viewing area to the southeast. There are some lingering clouds and light rain, but they will continue to exit heading into the evening. Overnight, we’ll have passing clouds at times, but overall skies will be mainly clear. We’ll wake up to partly to mostly sunny skies Monday, but clouds will be quickly increasing ahead of a system out west. A cloudy and gloomy day will be on tap with highs only in the upper 70s near 80.

PEORIA, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO