Champaign, IL

Champaign-Urbana Area School Registration Information for 2022-23

By From The Editors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew to the community? New to a school district in the Champaign-Urbana area? Start here. For some families, registering children — from preschoolers to high schoolers — for the next school year happened months ago. For others, this process will occur in the next few weeks. We...

Champaign-Urbana Area School Start Dates

School start dates for Champaign-Urbana area school districts. Mark your calendars for the first day back to school at the school near you!. Why is it important for the public to know school start dates? For one thing, the start of school also means the time when drivers need to be extra careful on the roads, with many more children out and about walking and biking to school. And it’s also when yellow buses return to our streets, which may disrupt some traffic patterns that we’ve come to forget about during the last few months.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Habitat for Humanity dedicating 122nd home in Champaign Co.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 122nd home later this week on Wednesday. The recipients of this home are Kimberly Calhoun and her three children. Calhoun has lived in Champaign the last nine years and works as a Healthcare Technician at Carle Hospital in Urbana. By […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

FIRST FRIDAYS Back-to-School Bash; Friday, August 5th

THE FOLLOWING IS FROM DANVILLE COMMUNITY RELATIONS ADMINISTRATOR ASHTON GREER”. Danville, July, 22, 2022 – Venture to Downtown Danville on August 5 from 5-9 PM for a twoblock event featuring a school supply, backpack, clothing, and toiletry give-a-way for kiddos heading back to school!. School supplies and backpacks are...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Health Department offering dementia destressing program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is unveiling a new program this week that will help people destress. The people this program is designed to help aren’t just any people; they are family caregivers of people with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Through this program, named the Stress-Busting Dementia Program, caregivers will learn stress […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Red Cross hosting blood drive in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Champaign this week in the hopes of preventing another shortage. The blood drive will take place at Lodgic Everyday Community, located at 1807 South Neil Street, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

University Ave. lane closing in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on University Avenue in downtown Champaign this week in order to install amenities atop a building rooftop. University will close between Neil and Walnut Streets to allow for the installation at 9 East University. The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Two conditional cannabis licenses awarded in Macon County region

DECATUR — Two conditional dispensary licenses were issued on Friday within Decatur's "BLS" region, which consists of Macon County. The licenses were among 149 issued by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. This marks the first issuance of conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses since Illinois legalized adult use cannabis in 2019, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man died after crash near Mattoon

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man died in a single car crash, according to the Champaign County Coroner. The Champaign County Coroner said Anakin L. Feuerborn, 22, of Mattoon died in a single motor vehicle crash at approximately 5:08 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022, near Mattoon, Illinois.
MATTOON, IL
Philo
WAND TV

Woodrow Wilson High School Property up for auction

The old Woodrow Wilson High School property is for sale. The parcel of land will be up for auction as part of an upcoming Tax Deed Auction with the Macon County Treasurer. The auction will take place September 2nd at the Macon County Office Building on South Main Street, in Room 302. It will occur from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign arcade bar set to close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One downtown Champaign bar announced it will close its doors in August. In a post on their social media, Stix Arcade Bar credited their demise to the pandemic, opening a little more than a month before COVID-19 stay-at-home orders shuttered bars state-wide. “The pandemic hit...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I student reportedly scammed out of $60,000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign reported Wednesday that she was scammed out of $60,000, according to the police. Officials said the student first received a call in March from someone who claimed to be a Chinese police officer. The caller said that the student was involved in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Hoopeston Police said bikes are found

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Hoopeston Police said they have recovered missing items. Police said they found a white Panama Jack bicycle, a black Mongoose bicycle, and a purple Roadmaster bicycle. HPD said the owners may come to the department to claim their bikes, but must prove ownership.
HOOPESTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to Urbana man shot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police were dispatched at approximately 10:43p.m. July 22nd to the 100 block of Kenwood Road in response to a shooting. Officers said a 22-year-old man was shot with non-life threatening wounds. CPD rendered medical aid and transported him via ambulance to a local hospital where he remains. CPD said the preliminary […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The impact of Saturday’s storms in Eastern McLean County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon was hot and humid for one side of the viewing area, but became stormy for the other edge of the region. The unexpected round of severe storms brought damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding in eastern McLean County around Colfax. Damage Reports.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Drones are coming to the Decatur Police Department

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department is taking its coverage to the sky. The department bought three drones, two typical outside drones, and one tactical drone for the SWAT team. The drones will be used for multiple occasions including search and rescue missions. The goal is to...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Probation for Decatur man who attacked woman with storm window

DECATUR — A Decatur man who took exception to a woman criticizing him for neglecting his job as a father — and smashed a glass storm window over her head — has been sentenced to 24 months of probation. Kristopher L. Leggions-Lovelace, 23, was also sentenced to...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Storms cause damage, flooding in Central Illinois

COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms moved through parts of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, causing flash flooding, wind damage and bringing large hail with it. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Livingston and McLean Counties. A funnel cloud was reported near Chenoa, but no touchdowns were reported.
COLFAX, IL

