ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

“There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered,” City Auditor releases findings from BCSO bank statements

By Ashley Jones
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPdQl_0goTLnWC00

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re digging deeper into claims of misused funds in the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. A report from the county auditor has been released. This comes just a day after the Sheriff turned over grant money to the board of commissioners.

“There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered,” said Burke County Manager, Merv Waldrop.

Questions still left unanswered even after Sheriff Alfonzo Williams turned over bank statements to the county auditor.

“At least he turned over the remaining amount of funds for the grant, but we’ve got to determine how much of this 217 thousand is housing authority money so we can record it and deposit it into that account and how much of it is Vogtle grant money,” said Waldrop.

Burke County Manager Merv Waldrop is talking about grant money from the Waynesboro Housing Authority and Plant Vogtle. He says those grants were supposed to go to the county… but ended up with Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. Williams reported during a commission meeting that -he- was using funds from a grant to lease a building. Waldrop says commissioners knew nothing about it.

“We started asking questions and found out that he had gotten the housing authority grant in September before the end of our fiscal year and it was not disclosed on our financial report, so that’s an issue,” said Waldrop.

ALSO ON WJBF: Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams turns over some grant money to county commissioners

He says the Plant Vogtle grant was also awarded in September… but the sheriff didn’t mention it until April… and that’s what fueled the audit.

He says, “The surprise came when we got the bank statements and we saw expenses that seemed unusual and then we got copies of the credit card statements”


Waldrop says one questionable expense, in particular, was credit card statements with a lot of travel… but no receipts. He adds travel typically isn’t included in a grant.

“Is it county related or is not county related?,” asked Waldrop.

“We reconcile the bank statements every month we made sure that the transactions belonged to us and we signed off and then paid the bill. So, before all of this came out we didn’t get an itemized bill,” said Sheriff Williams.

And there’s this: the Sheriff’s office paid more than $5,000 to Katerworks for a Christmas party. It also shows several deposits and withdrawals without a record of where the money came from or was going.

“We’re pretty much recording the facts and the board will have to determine what is the proper remedy for this.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

16-year-old victim identified in deadly Economy Inn shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday morning, the third shooting Augusta has seen in the past three days. Dispatch says deputies were sent to the Economy Inn at 3061 Deans Bridge Road just after 6 a.m. for a reported shooting with injuries. When deputies...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

THIS IS JUST A TEST: Columbia County 1st responders participate in training exercise

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County First Responders are engaging in a training exercise Wednesday morning. This exercise is testing response times and communication for the fire Departments, EMT’s, Board of Education and the BOE Police Department. It also includes the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Management Agency. This is the scenario: […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burke County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Burke County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

16-year-old missing from Deans Bridge Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Alexis Nicol Debruhl was last seen at around 8 a.m. July 25 walking away from her home on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Rd. At the time, she was seen wearing black sweatpants and a light-colored t-shirt. She's described as being around 4-feet-11-inches tall and 115 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing teen, possibly trying to get to Pa.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenager. 16-year-old Veronica Reyes was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on July 25th at 2331 Milledgeville Road. According to authorities, Veronica may be trying to get a ride to Pennsylvania. Any information concerning Veroncia or her whereabouts, please […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pond was drained over the last couple of days in the ongoing search for answers on what happened to Simon Powell, who’s been missing for six years. New developments on the case have been happening quickly after years of little progress since Powell was...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

RCSO investigating homicide at Sonny’s Package on Wheeless Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting. Tuesday morning, about 10: 45 a.m., deputies responded to Sonny’s Package located at 2302 Wheeless Rd in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male victim who had been shot at least once.  The male victim was transported to the hospital […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Statements#City Auditor#Bcso Bank#Burke County Sheriff
WJBF

Burke County pond drained in search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One person wanted, one arrested in Richmond County kidnapping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriffs Office is looking for any information about a person of interest who was involved in a kidnapping earlier this month. Tatiana Mayes is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping that occurred on the 3200 Block of Old McDuffie Road and the 1100 Block of Mill Street Lane on July 9, 2022.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WJBF

Testimony begins in Sias trial in Federal Court

Testimony begins in the federal trial of suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias, where the FBI testifies that files named SPLOST were deleted from Sias laptop two hours after he received a subpoena to produce documents
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Appling-Harlem traffic and construction build up

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – Georgia D-O-T workers continue their work at the I-20/Appling-Harlem interchange. The latest work makes it hard for drivers to get on and off of Eastbound I-20 at the interchange – forcing some of them to go to the Pumpkin Center roundabout to turn around.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Three men charged with vandalizing Sandersville mural

WASHINGTON Co. (WJBF)- “you know unfortunately it’s a very sad occasion that we’re having to address these types of issues here but I feel very confident that we’re going to be able to put this to a stop today” said Sheriff Joel Cochran, Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Driving into the city of Sandersville you can […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgac.com

Man Shot and Killed Outside Augusta Convenience Store

For the second time in 24 hours, a man was shot at a Richmond County business, resulting in one death. Authorities say 33-year-old Anthony Lee Flowers of Augusta was shot at least one time outside the Corner Store at 2302 Wheeless Road at 10:45 this morning. He was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center a short time later.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday said they’d arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured a man a day earlier. The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. Monday at Janwiches, 1403 Columbia Nitrogen Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Sondrea Johnson, 31, shot...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

RCSO asking for the public's help in finding missing person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 35-year-old Mariela Truitt. They say she was last seen on July 22 near Hummingbird Lane in Augusta. They say she could rent a hotel room at an unknown location. She was last seen...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy